3D Cell Culture Report 2024: 3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ Transplantation Space

The global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Scaffold-free 3D Cell Culture segment is estimated at 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$498.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture
- Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery
- Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
- Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments
- Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture Challenges
- Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market
- Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D Cell Cultures
- 3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ Transplantation Space
- A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and Universities
- 3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research
- Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology
- Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response
- Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity
- Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression
- Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment
- New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture Systems
