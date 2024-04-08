Top 15 Growth Opportunities in Industrial Automation in 2024: Harnessing Tech Innovations to Achieve Sustainable Growth Amidst Dynamic Economic and Complex Geopolitical Landscapes

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 15 Growth Opportunities in Industrial Automation, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the industrial automation and manufacturing sectors will experience a transformational growth journey propelled by state-of-the-art technological advancements and changing dynamics shaped by a complex economic landscape, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, labor market and workforce issues, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need for sustainability and decarbonization.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry, enabling data-driven decision-making and unprecedented agility. Generative AI is playing a pivotal role in enhancing machine understanding, enabling quality inspection, predictive maintenance, supply chain analytics, and co-piloting. This technological prowess is completely redefining the industry and creating demand for a skilled workforce capable of leveraging AI for manufacturing transformation.

Strategic alliances are proving instrumental in fostering industry growth and addressing pressing labor challenges. Cross-industry partnerships are crafting tailored solutions for predictive maintenance, AI-driven robotics, and supply chain management.

The industry is witnessing a shift toward remote and autonomous operations, with manufacturers transitioning from traditional server-based architectures to dynamic virtualized environments and serverless platforms. This evolution is crucial to advancing industrial automation infrastructure and enabling businesses to thrive amidst these changes.

The advent and consolidation of the industrial metaverse is another milestone, merging the digital and physical realms to foster innovation and collaboration. This convergence leverages data analytics, digital twins, AI, 5G, and IoT, creating virtual representations for real-time monitoring and immersive training. This enhances asset efficiency and product quality while reducing costs and increasing safety.

Is your team prepared to leverage industrial AI for a manufacturing transformation?

In the pursuit of a robust growth strategy, is your business actively exploring and forming strategic alliances?

Is your team implementing data management best practices, such as adopting cloud-based industrial DataOps platforms?

As manufacturers embrace virtualized environments and serverless platforms, what steps are your leaders taking to drive growth amidst this industrial evolution?

Industrial AI

Industrial DataOps

Industrial Edge

Industrial Robotics

Additive Manufacturing

Industrial Cybersecurity

Industrial 5G

Augmented Connected Worker

Machine Health

Smart Industrial Sensors

Industrial SaaS

Industrial Metaverse

Software-defined Automation

Industrial DevOps

Serverless Computing

