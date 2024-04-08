‘AEM Manufacturing Express’ Set to Hit the Road this Summer

Milwaukee, WI, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced today that it will hit the road this summer for an unprecedented initiative to tell the story of the U.S. equipment manufacturing industry and celebrate the 2.3 million men and women who help build, power, and feed the world.

The “AEM Manufacturing Express” will launch on July 1, 2024, at Weiler, Inc. in Knoxville, Iowa and travel across the country through October when it will wrap up with a finale event at Komatsu in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The tour will visit more than 20 states, with stops planned at more than 80 equipment manufacturers in communities across the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic. Participating manufacturers include iconic companies as AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere & Company, Komatsu, Kubota, The Toro Company, Vermeer Corporation, and Volvo Group.

The full route is available on the tour’s official website: www.manufacturingexpress.org .

“The ‘AEM Manufacturing Express’ will hit the road this year to celebrate the equipment manufacturing industry and highlight its vital role in building a modern and resilient infrastructure, putting food on people’s tables, and powering vital public services and utilities,” said AEM President Megan Tanel. “Behind every piece of equipment is a story, and we are excited to tell the stories of the 2.3 million men and women of our industry and highlight how their grit, determination, and can-do spirit have been pivotal to the American way of life.”

The centerpiece of the “AEM Manufacturing Express” tour is an interactive game designed to showcase the cutting-edge technology and innovations that power modern equipment and test players’ knowledge about the innovative technologies, processes, people, and products revolutionizing equipment manufacturing across America.

Elected officials will join manufacturing workers and their friends and families along the route as the “AEM Manufacturing Express” celebrates the industry’s many contributions to small towns and big cities across the country. Each stop will feature the interactive game, thought leadership, giveaways, food, and entertainment to tell the story of equipment manufacturing in America, while also highlighting the policies that will strengthen the industry.

“Hitting the road during a critical election year, the ‘AEM Manufacturing Express’ provides us with the opportunity to engage manufacturing workers in the political process, connect with elected officials and candidates, and keep our industry front and center,” said Kip Eideberg, AEM’s Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Relations. “Harnessing the voices and stories of our member companies, we will leverage our fiercely bipartisan approach to advocacy to advance policies that will strengthen the economy and move our industry forward.”

The “AEM Manufacturing Express” would not be possible without the strong support from member companies, who are opening their manufacturing facilities to host this groundbreaking initiative. Triple Crown Products is the official apparel sponsor, outfitting AEM Manufacturing Express staff throughout the tour, and DuraMark Technologies is the official decal sponsor, providing design and production of graphic materials for the tour.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is the North American-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, with 1,100 member companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The Manufacturing Express is the largest public engagement initiative in the association’s 130-year history and is a joint effort between AEM and its member companies.

