Celularity to Present Data Showing Senescent Cell Elimination by Off-the-Shelf Natural Killer Cells Derived from Human Placental Cells

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) (“Celularity”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that it will present in vitro data from its investigational natural killer (NK) cell therapy programs at this year’s American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting. The preclinical data, which suggest that Celularity’s placenta-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cells (CYNK-001) and genetically modified NK cells (CYNK-201) may serve as potent and selective senolytic agents for use in addressing age-related diseases, will be presented on May 9, 2024.



Senescent cells are key drivers in the process of age-related cellular corruption at the heart of degenerative diseases, cancer and immuno-senescence (the progressive decline in immune function that occurs with age). These cells are unique in that they eventually stop multiplying but do not die; instead, they transform into the senescence associated secretory phenotype (SASP) and continue to release chemicals that can promote inflammation and tumor progression. Moreover, if not eliminated, these cells impair the normal regenerative process that restores function to organs and tissues.

Celularity is building a broad technology platform that leverages the placenta’s unique immunobiology as a source of highly expandable, off-the-shelf cells, as well as a diverse portfolio of cell therapy investigational products to address age-related diseases, including cancer and degenerative diseases. Celularity believes these preclinical data demonstrate the potential of its assets to target and selectively remove damaged and abnormal cells expressing stress ligands, such as senescent, virally infected and cancer cells.

“Celularity believes in the broad, but so far underrealized, potential of cell therapies. We continue to investigate cellular immunotherapy in age-related diseases, and these data are an important, continued step in demonstrating how our therapeutic assets may be used to eliminate senescent cells,” said Celularity’s CEO and Founder Dr. Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D. “Removing these aging, senescent cells, which we have termed ‘senoablation,’ may represent an important clinical approach to address the high societal cost of age-associated diseases and disabilities.”

The ASGCT Annual Meeting will take place on May 7 through 11, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.

