Introducing Protomentum – The Ideal Accelerated Product Development Partner

SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Protocase , the leader in B2B custom electronic enclosures and precision sheet metal fabrication for a wide range of industries including aerospace via its ProtoSpace division, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new division: Protomentum. This innovative venture is poised to revolutionize product development by providing an all-encompassing solution for founders, venture capitalists, innovators and established companies seeking rapid time-to-market via a single best-in-class partner with decades of proven processes and experience. Great products only happen after multiple iterations, and our ultra-fast manufacturing lets you iterate and refine quickly, achieving a much higher standard than possible with fewer, slower development cycles. Additionally, Protomentum's flexible manufacturing enables you to make multiple versions for market quickly for high-value, low-volume products.

Because great products require iterations and refining to get them right, time becomes compounded- a point which all visionaries need to reduce as much as possible. In today’s fast-paced business landscape where efficiency is do or die, time is of the essence, especially for early-stage companies and first-time product runs. Founders, venture capitalists, and innovators are constantly racing against the clock to bring their groundbreaking ideas to fruition with limited resources and must eliminate wasted cost at every turn. However, the traditional product development process often hinders progress due to fragmented workflows. Design, manufacturing, and assembly operate in isolated silos, resulting in inefficiencies, dependencies, and headaches that prolong the development cycle and can be catastrophic to both new and established companies.

Current standalone options for product design are not ideal; the choice is either hiring an external design agency, or having mechanical designers/engineers on staff, both of which are cost prohibitive. Hiring an external design agency takes weeks, if not longer, and involves a tedious cycle of back-and-forth during the iteration process. Additionally, future and unknown manufacturing constraints are not addressed during the design process. Having mechanical designers/engineers on staff increases overhead, putting additional strain on internal resources, and can pose a lack of design expertise.

For manufacturing, independent/local metal shops or scattered online vendors are the two most common underwhelming avenues. Local shops are usually unable to offer short lead times, but they’re also not typically interested in small, one-off jobs, as customization equates to more cost for them, and they’re just not set up for it. If the custom job is accepted, shops will bump prototyping orders for higher volume work. Generally, these shops are just not able to perform all aspects of full-assembly jobs and may have to outsource tasks such as powdercoating, digital printing, or exterior decoration. Online vendors, on the other hand, offer limited support and guidance and provide inconsistent quality due to the nature of the network of suppliers within the online vendor. Limited in-house finishes means finding other suppliers to complete the work, or extending lead time- all of which results in downside for the customer in the end.

The pain of current assembly options is similar, with a choice between carrying staff to assemble in-house, or hiring an external company. In-house comes with myriad staffing and HR struggles and involves taking on the burden of creating all the required assembly documentation. External companies will typically want extremely high quantities to make the work “worth it”, or they don’t want the business. Limited options are available for contract assembly, unless it’s tied to the manufacturing aspect as well, which has long lead times.

Steve Lilley, co-founder of Protomentum, explained, “The biggest drawback for all these alternatives is that they operate independently from each other in silos, with no integration. This makes a nightmare of dependencies, which creates long lead times. These latencies get the founder/VC farther and farther from the end goal of getting their product made. Time is money. The more time wasted in the development cycle, the more a startup’s expenditures will balloon.”

Doug Milburn, co-founder of Protomentum, said, “Having done decades of product development myself, two things I know wholeheartedly to be true: You want to get to market as fast as possible, but the best products only happen after many iterations. The only way to test your products quickly is to minimize downtime for design, fabrication and assembly. That’s why we created Protomentum, the one-stop solution for rapid product development and a true game changer in manufacturing solutions. Our expert team seamlessly integrates design, custom manufacturing, and assembly—all under one roof.”

Protomentum transforms the industry with:

Highly Skilled Design Services. Our team of experts provides a full suite of top-notch design capabilities, ensuring that your vision is translated into a functional and aesthetically pleasing product.

Lightning-Fast Manufacturing: Say goodbye to lengthy lead times. With 2-3 day manufacturing turnaround, we accelerate the process, allowing you to stay ahead of the competition.

Comprehensive In-House Capabilities: Protomentum is your go-to manufacturing partner. From CNC machining to powdercoating, our extensive list of in-house capabilities covers it all.

No Minimum Order Quantity: Whether you need a single prototype or a large production run, we've got you covered. No minimum quantities, no hassles.

Efficient Assembly Services: We handle the intricate assembly process, ensuring that every component fits seamlessly together. No more juggling multiple suppliers.

Integration of Internal Components and Electronics: Protomentum streamlines the integration of internal components, saving you time and effort.

Flexible Volume Pricing: Our manufacturing programs cater to your needs, whether you're launching a startup or scaling up an existing business.

Overnight Shipping Across North America: Need your product ASAP? We've partnered with FedEx to provide overnight shipping, ensuring timely delivery.

About Protomentum

Protomentum is a division of Protocase Inc. that accelerates product development for entrepreneurs, innovators and founders. As an all-in-one vendor for design, manufacturing and assembly, Protomentum accelerates product development so that its clients can get to market as quickly as possible. Protomentum builds on the 20+ years Protocase has established in the rapid manufacturing space, all thanks to its unique mass custom manufacturing system, which builds custom electronic enclosures, parts and assemblies for more 18,000 engineers, researchers and scientists all over the world.

