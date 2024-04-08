Following merger, GCOM and OnCore Consulting to Rebrand as Voyatek

COLUMBIA, Md., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCOM and OnCore Consulting merged in 2023 to form a nationwide large-scale digital software and solutions company focused solely on the public sector market, providing outcome-driven solutions and services. Today, marking the next phase in their integration, the companies announced that they are now Voyatek.



“When we merged in August 2023, it was clear to me that we weren’t just joining forces – we were creating a new force, one that is stronger and even more capable of delivering for our clients and the communities they serve,” said CEO Lisa Mascolo. “Uniting under Voyatek represents our drive to go beyond what is expected, to deliver even better outcomes for our clients, our people, and our company.”

Inspired by the Voyager 1 space probe, the spacecraft that has explored farther from Earth than any before it, the name Voyatek pays homage to the government’s achievements in innovation and reflects the company’s commitment to creating lasting change through technology.

The company landed on the name via an internal contest. All employees were eligible to submit ideas to a selection committee, and Tyler Nelson, Software Quality Assurance Engineer, submitted the winning entry.

“The new brand name aligns with our mission of helping our clients overcome the challenges they face today and prepare for those they’ll face tomorrow,” said Nelson. “I’m excited and grateful to be part of Voyatek’s future.”

The change in brand name will not disrupt operations or affect the company’s customers or partners. GCOM and OnCore employees can still be reached through their legacy email and contact information. The Voyatek brand includes GCOM Software LLC, OnCore Consulting LLC, ASR Analytics, LLC, GANTECH Inc, Qlarion, LLC, and Three Sigma Software LLC. Each company remains a legal entity and their respective contracts and subcontracts will remain as-is.

About Voyatek

Voyatek, formerly GCOM Software and OnCore Consulting, delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to public sector agencies and higher education institutions nationwide. Voyatek’s solutions made it possible for Connecticut to expunge the records of 44,000 residents as part of the state’s Clean Slate initiative. Millions of mothers use Voyatek’s products to access their WIC benefits, and state revenue agencies leverage Voyatek’s RevHub to prevent millions of dollars in fraud each year. With a focus on Tax & Revenue, Health & Human Services, and Justice & Public Safety, Voyatek combines the scale to support large complex projects with the agility and accessibility of a boutique solutions provider. Together, Voyatek and its customers work to improve population wellbeing, create safer communities, and foster a thriving economy.

Contact

Kendall Adams on behalf of Voyatek

kadams@req.co



