Leading National Massage Experience Squeeze Appoints Brian Boucher as Chief Operating Officer

Nashville, TN, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze , the fast growing massage experience from the founders of Drybar, announced today that Brian Boucher has been named the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Bringing more than 20 years of operations experience to Squeeze, Boucher will oversee the company’s operational efficiencies to drive brand growth, in addition to implementing new initiatives to support Squeeze’s best-in-class franchise system.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian as our newly appointed COO,” said Brittany Driscoll, Squeeze Co-Founder & CEO. “Brian’s extensive experience in retail, franchising, and the wellness industry will be tremendously valuable to our internal team and Operating Partners, while helping develop Squeeze into a namesake brand.”

Boucher is an experienced leader and director of operations with a proven track record for growing profitable and sustainable businesses across a variety of markets. He most recently served as the COO of the Taymax Group, one of the largest franchisees in the Planet Fitness system. He was responsible for developing and executing the overall business strategy for 170+ Planet Fitness clubs across North America, serving over 1 million members. Prior, Boucher led expansion efforts and operations teams at organizations including Under Armour, Target Corporation and Lowe’s Companies. In addition to stepping into his role as COO, Boucher currently stands as Co-Owner and Operating Partner of 15 Squeeze shop locations opening over the next 5 to 7 years in the greater Boston, MA area.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Squeeze team. Being part of such an incredible brand and culture and having the opportunity to bring ‘The Feel-Good Revolution’ to people across the country is a real dream come true," said Boucher. "I am so inspired and humbled by this opportunity, and look forward to working closely with our Operating Partners as we continue to improve our systems and build the Squeeze brand."

Brian Boucher is succeeding David Werner, who will be transitioning into the role as Squeeze’s Chief Product Officer. Werner will continue developing, implementing and building upon the company’s innovative technological structure, ensuring that Squeeze’s app-based approach and overall systems work synergistically to support franchisees while cultivating a seamless guest experience.

For more information, please visit www.squeezemassage.com

About Squeeze

From the founders of Drybar, meet Squeeze, a way better massage experience. After recognizing the gap in the massage industry, Alli Webb and Michael Landau dreamt up the concept for Squeeze. In 2017, Brittany Driscoll, who was vice president of marketing at Drybar at the time, was tapped to turn Squeeze into a reality. She stepped into the role of Co-Founder & CEO, spearheading the launch of the brand and the opening of its flagship location in Los Angeles. Squeeze’s revolutionary app-based booking platform allows guests to book, pay, tip, set personalized preferences, rate and review all at the touch of a button so guests can walk in and figuratively float out. Massages are tailored to guests’ preferences including pressure, aromatherapy, music and lighting with no additional fees. The company has established its headquarters in Nashville, TN and is now franchising nationwide with 12 open locations and over 90 new locations in development.

