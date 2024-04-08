United Kingdom Travel Insurance Distribution Dynamics Report 2023-2024: PCWs Remained the Preferred Pre-purchase Activity, as Cited by 43.3% of Respondents

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Travel Insurance Distribution Dynamics 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores consumer purchasing behaviors and preferences for travel insurance. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the next few years.



In 2023, PCWs remained the preferred pre-purchase activity, as cited by 43.3% of respondents. Consumers favor PCWs due to price being such a prominent factor in their decision-making process. However, usage of PCWs declined by 2.5pp in 2023. In 2023, the proportion of consumers who called their existing provider and visited their existing provider's website both increased in popularity compared to 2022. This suggests that consumers are seeking increased detail from their provider about their coverage levels, policy options, and premium pricing.



Scope

In 2023, 24.6% of travel insurance purchases were via PCWs. However, PCWs' market share decreased by 1.8pp compared to 2022.

In 2023, the proportion of customers who renewed automatically increased by 6.8pp compared to 2022.

Tesco Bank entered the top 10 in 2023, replacing Coverwise.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Purchasing Journey

Providers and Switching

Channel View

Future Market

Appendix

