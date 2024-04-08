Sunstone IV hf. – Annual financial report

Sunstone IV hf. announces consolidated condensed annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

Sunstone IV hf.

Storhofdi 22-30

110 Reykjavik,

Iceland

Sunstone IV hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

Consolidated condensed annual financial statements, for the year 2023, ended 31 December 2023 of Sunstone IV hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting and Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2024.

The financial statements are enclosed and can also be found on the Company’s website:

Fjármálaupplýsingar Sunstone IV | Sunstone IV | Míla ehf (mila.is)

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Sunstone IV hf.

regluvordur@mila.is

