ConnectWise Honored on CRN AI 100 List for Offering Innovating AI Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), announced today that it has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , on the inaugural 2024 AI 100 list in the Software category.



This list spotlights vendors at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution with offerings in areas such as cloud, data center and edge, software, analytics, and cybersecurity. The commitment to innovation leadership among the 2024 AI 100 honorees empowers the IT channel to build out their own ground-breaking AI tech stacks as well as create the cutting-edge AI-based solutions customers need.

CRN is launching the AI 100 list at a critical time in the IT market as solution providers are now making critical investments in their AI portfolios that will drive unprecedented opportunities growth in 2024 and beyond.

Selected by a panel of CRN editors, vendors on the AI 100 list are recognized for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.

As MSPs (Managed Service Providers) undergo digital transformation, adopting AI technology becomes crucial for reducing costs and improving efficiency. ConnectWise Sidekick™ offers powerful AI automation that enables faster issue identification, resolution and insights generation, creating an exceptional customer experience through sentiment analysis, ticket triage, summarization, and integrations with products like Microsoft Teams. ConnectWise RPA™ (Robotic Process Automation) helps MSPs discover automation opportunities, design workflows, execute bots, improve performance, and drive growth. The groundbreaking capabilities are available across the ConnectWise cloud and on-premises environments, powered by the ConnectWise Asio™, a secure cloud-based platform designed specifically for MSPs, offering centralized data, generative AI, and hyperautomation for increased productivity.

With its revolutionary AI technology, ConnectWise is equipping MSPs with solutions to boost efficiency— saving an average of five minutes per service ticket , reduce costs—up to 75%/$1,000+ per month, and build outstanding customer experiences that will fuel the growth of clients’ businesses.

"ConnectWise is committed to empowering TSPs with cutting-edge AI and hyperautomation solutions through ConnectWise SideKick and RPA," said Jake Varghese, EVP and GM, Business Management at ConnectWise. "This drives transformative employee and customer outcomes, operational efficiencies, and remarkable business success for our partners. As AI evolves, we eagerly anticipate future possibilities, further strengthening our mission to deliver purpose-driven solutions that empower our valued partners."

“We are thrilled to honor the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each company on the list earned their spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward.”

The 2024 CRN AI 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/AI100 beginning April 8, 2024.

