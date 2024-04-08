Groupe BPCE Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Groupe BPCE - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Groupe BPCE's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Groupe BPCE is a banking group that offers a range of commercial banking, insurance, corporate finance, investment management, and financial solutions. It was formed as a merger between Caisse nationale des caisses d'epargne (CNCE) and Banque federale des banques populaires (BFBP) and operates four business segments: Retail Banking & Insurance, Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Center.

The company provides loans and credit, demand deposits, debit and prepaid cards, equities, sureties and guarantees, lease financing and consumer credit solutions, and business services. The group also offers merger and acquisition advisory services, strategic and acquisition finance, and investment and risk management services. BPCE's operations span Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.



In 2016, BPCE launched 89C3, an organization dedicated to accelerating the group's digital transformation process, enhancing customer relations, and making employees more efficient. This includes partnering with fintechs, assurtechs, and tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple for innovative solutions. 89C3 introduced an open data initiative designed to help BPCE become the preferred banking group for startups.

In order to promote in-house innovation, Groupe BPCE organizes the Make it Simple Trophies program, which helps promote projects that make things simpler for its stakeholders - including customers, partners, coworkers, and other companies. The group also offers digital training programs for partners and employees using its mobile learning platform B'digit, which provides a game-based platform for skills development in line with digital innovation.

In 2006, Natixis Foundation for Research & Innovation was founded to promote research in quantitative finance and data science fields such as capital markets, actuarial finance and insurance, quantitative asset management, risk management, and fintech. It provides support in the form of a PhD and research grants and sponsors scientific conferences related to current issues and technical challenges faced by financial institutions.

Scope

Dubbed BPCE 2024, this plan was first made public on July 8, 2021. This business development plan combines various goals for its core business lines: Retail Banking & Insurance and Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Center. It is based on three strategic priorities (Winning Spirit, Customers, and Climate) and three key principles (Simple, Innovative, and Secure). As part of the plan, BPCE will simplify the organization of its information systems by combining IT production into a single group entity called BPCE-IT.

Groupe BPCE has implemented an API-driven strategy as part of its urbanization initiative, breaking down large IT systems into smaller, more manageable services. Using Axway's Amplify Platform, the ecosystem supports over 7 billion flows per month, 350 consumer applications, and a central catalogue of 180 APIs.

BPCE aims to support and encourage startups and fintechs by providing them with an environment conducive to engage with each other and helping foster an ecosystem in which these companies can grow and prosper. BPCE is a partner of Truffle Capital, which supports the creation of innovative startups and fintechs and helps them grow.

BPCE-IT, an independent IT entity serving the BPCE Group implemented THEIA, an application developed on Elastic technology, to enhance data management efficiency. The initiative helps BPCE to prioritize data for improved customer services and innovative banking activities.

