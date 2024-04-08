Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: AI-Assisted Drug Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Synthesis Gaining Attention

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (API, Drug Product), Workflow (Clinical, Commercial), Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical CDMO market size is anticipated to reach USD 235.5 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030

A growing consumption of biopharmaceuticals, rising demand for advanced therapeutics, demand for orphan drug discovery, upsurge number of clinical trials and increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOS are anticipated to influence the global market positively.





In addition, increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments can drive the market growth. As pharmaceutical companies invest more in R&D, they may seek external expertise and resources to accelerate drug development processes. CDMOs provide specialized services in drug development, manufacturing, and testing, making them valuable partners for pharmaceutical companies looking to outsource certain aspects of their R&D activities.

Several players are investing in R&D activities of pharmaceuticals. For instance, in 2022, F. Hoffmann La Roche increased its R&D spending to USD 14.7 billion from USD 13.3 billion in the previous year. Another major player in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures for the same period was Merck & Co., allocating USD 13.5 billion to R&D. Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, followed with an investment of USD 11.6 billion, slightly lower than the previous year's USD 11.9 billion.



Besides, increasing outsourcing services by pharmaceutical companies in the pharmaceutical industry has profoundly impacted the market. The trend of outsourcing activities in pharmaceutical domain is rising as companies find value in acquiring additional competencies essential for successful drug development & commercialization. Besides providing extended expertise & assisting in improved cash flow management, outsourcing brings significant manufacturing advantages, including reducing investment risks.



Notably, in the context of early-stage technologies and products, establishing expensive in-house capabilities entails substantial risks across product development phases. At the same time, outsourcing serves as a risk-averse alternative. In addition, having a limited understanding of the required scale for current & future product offerings or market penetration poses significant hurdles in designing and scaling manufacturing for in-house production. Consequently, the preference for outsourcing has grown as an effective strategy until market demand for products becomes well-established & understood.



Furthermore, the global distribution of clinical trials is expected to boost market growth. Clinical trials are executed globally, and their geographical distribution is shaped by diverse factors such as disease prevalence, regulatory conditions, population demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and cost considerations. As of February 2024, there is a discernible trend towards a more globalized approach to clinical trials. Over half of all registered studies are conducted outside the U.S. Meanwhile, over 35% of trials are exclusively conducted within the U.S. This emphasizes increasing international collaboration in collective pursuit of medical advancement.



Based on product, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 81.20% in 2023. The segment growth is driven by competitive drug development and growing demand for end-to-end Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. In addition, advancements in API manufacturing, growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors propelling segment growth

Based on the workflow, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023 attributed to robust demand for pharmaceutical products, such as biosimilar medications, generic medications, and regenerative therapies. This is where commercial CDMOs may help by providing knowledge, saving time, and being cost-effective

Based on application, the oncology segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 21.82% in 2023. The segment is driven by an increasing number of cancer cases globally. In addition, increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments, patent expirations, and demand for oncology drugs & biologic innovations are the factors driving the oncology market

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the revenue share of 37.64% in 2023. The presence of various factors, such as improved social insurance schemes & constantly improving economic conditions, which allow patients to pay out-of-pocket pharmaceutical costs is expected to drive market significantly

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $146 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $235.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

