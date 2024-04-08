Corn Glucose Market Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2032: Global Industry Trends and Analysis Featuring Global Sweeteners, Roquette Freres, Cargill, Ingredion, and Archer Daniels Midland

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Glucose Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corn glucose market reached US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. The market is forecast to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2032.



There is an increase in the use of corn glucose as an additive, sweetener, and thickening agent in the preparation of various food products and beverages, including cakes, cookies, bread, candies, soft drinks, ice cream, yogurt, sauces, jam, jellies, and smoothies. This, coupled with the thriving food and beverage (F&B) sector, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising consumption of frozen and ready to eat (RTE) food products on account of rapid urbanization, easy availability, hectic schedules of individuals, and expanding purchasing power is favoring the growth of the market.

In addition, corn glucose is employed in the pharmaceutical sector as an excipient in the production of tablets and capsules to improve the physical properties of the drug formulation, such as hardness, disintegration, and dissolution. It can also be used as a stabilizer in the production of cough syrups and other liquid formulations to improve their viscosity. This, along with the surging prevalence of different medical conditions among the masses, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the growing usage of corn glucose in the paper industry as a wet-end additive that helps improve paper strength and printability is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of corn glucose in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetics products, such as lotion, creams, facial cleansers, toners, lipstick, lip balms, soaps, and body wash to keep the skin hydrated and smooth is creating a positive outlook for the market.





Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global corn glucose market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2024-2032.

Regional Insights:

China

United States

Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding China)

Others

According to the report, the United States was the largest market for corn glucose. Some of the factors driving the United States corn glucose market included increased preference for frozen food, easy availability, product innovations, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global corn glucose market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include:

Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd.

Roquette Freres

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the global corn glucose market size in 2023?

2. What will be the global corn glucose market outlook during the forecast period (2024-2032)?

3. What are the global corn glucose market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global corn glucose market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global corn glucose market?

6. What are the major regions in the global corn glucose market?

7. Who are the leading corn glucose market players?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 USD 2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 USD 3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ct9usq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment