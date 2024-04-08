Saritasa Unveils Brand Refresh With an Expanded Focus on Custom Software Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two decades after launching as a custom software development partner delivering innovation to clients, Saritasa today unveiled a New Year brand refresh anchored by the overarching promise to serve as “Builders of Better.”



“In recent years, our client demographic has shifted from mainly startups to more established mid to large-sized businesses. With that, in addition to our core of web/app development, we have grown in the areas of design, user experience, and emerging technologies like Virtual and Augmented Reality, such as immersive training software for manufacturing and logistics companies,” said Saritasa CEO Nik Froehlich. “Our refreshed brand better communicates who we are today, what makes us unique, and how we’re positioned for the future.”

Froehlich led the year-long effort along with Saritasa Creative Director Drew Mehl, Marketing Director Konstantin Bukin, and Sales Administrator Sabrina Froehlich, shaped by feedback from clients and guided by tech marketing agency Binary Pulse.

The refreshed Saritasa brand is grounded in a more defined purpose – to empower businesses through technology – and a detailed brand story about developing custom software solutions that simplify complex operations, create meaningful user experiences, and deliver scalable and enduring business value. Based on the pillars of purposeful innovation, results-based value, and earned trust, Saritasa is driven by three core principles: We believe in mutual success. We solve problems. We value partnerships over projects.

To better embody these brand values, the Saritasa logo has been updated with fresh visual elements. The more clearly conjoined “twin circles” in its logo represent the harmonious unification of elements: challenges and solutions, process and integration, expertise and passion.

Saritasa’s clients include innovative startups and large-scale enterprises across the U.S. They include industry-leading brands like iHeartRadio, BJ's Restaurants, Vance & Hines, and iWater. Its expertise in the design, development, and implementation of complex technologies, and its dedication to superior customer relations, have continuously earned the company market recognition, such as top rankings in Clutch’s list of top custom software developers in Los Angeles and New York and Inc’s Annual Power Partners award.

About Saritasa

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Saritasa empowers global brands with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. Saritasa specializes in custom software development, mobile development, augmented reality and virtual reality development, IoT solutions, web, and database development, and DevOps. Founded in 2005, the Saritasa team employs over 200 employees and has delivered thousands of successful software, hardware, and mobile app projects to a range of clients across multiple industries. To learn more about the company, visit www.saritasa.com .

