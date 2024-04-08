Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Report, 2018-2023 & 2024-2030, Featuring Bae Systems, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell, Israel Aerospace Industries, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3Harris Technologies

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military land vehicle electronics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are regularly technological innovations in the military sector, growing defense spending, and huge demand for vetronics systems. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the army, marine corps, special forces, and national guard markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global military land vehicle electronics by vehicle type, components, technology, end use industry, and region.



Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market by Vehicle Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Main Battle Tanks

Armored Personnel Carriers

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Self-Propelled Artillery

Light Armored Vehicles

Others

Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market by Components [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Vetronics Control Systems

Navigation & Communication Systems

Power Distribution Systems

Vehicle Health Monitoring Systems

Others

Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Wired Vetronics Systems

Wireless Vetronics Systems

Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Army

Marine Corps

Special Forces

National Guard

Others

Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Military Land Vehicle Electronic Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies military land vehicle electronic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the military land vehicle electronic companies profiled in this report include:

Bae Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Honeywell

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3Harris Technologies

Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market Insights

Main battle tanks are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for MBTS for military operations, and the growing adoption of advanced electronics in MBTS.

Within this market, army is expected to witness the highest growth due to its significant size and diverse operational requirements.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for MBTS in North America, and increasing need for military land vehicles in North America to protect against emerging threats.

Features of the Global Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market

Market Size Estimates: Military land vehicle electronic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Military land vehicle electronic market size by various segments, such as by vehicle type, components, technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Military land vehicle electronic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different vehicle type, components, technology, end use industry, and regions for the military land vehicle electronic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the military land vehicle electronic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

