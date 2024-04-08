Noridian celebrates customer service superstars with 2023 annual report

FARGO, N.D., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing administrative solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, announces the release of its 2023 Annual Report. This year, the report focuses on the people of Noridian—highlighting their contributions and their ability to combine compassion and competence by remembering they ultimately serve the people behind every interaction.



"We are immensely proud to showcase the dedication and commitment of our team members who exemplify our company's values,” said president and CEO Jon Bogenreif. “Their stories featured in this year's annual report demonstrate the passion and relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction that defines our organization."

The annual report celebrates Noridian’s employees and features specific success stories from:

North Dakota Medicaid Call Center supervisor Ashlee Erickson

Manager of operations, provider enrollment Maranda Tasa

Account deputy director Karen Grasso

Contractor medical director Dr. Art Lurvey

Contractor medical director Dr. Felice Caldarella



Since its founding nearly six decades ago, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to laying the groundwork for future growth. As expansion continues into additional government programs and commercial health plans, Noridian thrives on innovation, nurtures an authentic, people-first culture, and relies on engaged and inspired employees as the fundamental building blocks of its continued success. Embracing these values and principles, Noridian looks forward to forging ahead, delivering excellence, and making a positive impact in the ever-evolving landscape of health care.

The 2023 Annual Report can be found on the Noridian website. Learn more about Noridian’s full suite of administrative services and open positions by visiting www.noridian.com

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care.

