Global Optical Imaging Market Projected for Robust Growth, Reaching US$ 2,319.6 Million by 2034 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an updated edition of the report, Future Market Insights evaluates the size of the optical imaging market from 2024 to 2034. As per the analysis, demand for optical imaging is set to show an uptick to US$ 1,465.4 million in 2024. In addition to this, sales of optical imaging systems are expected to grow to US$ 2,319.6 million by 2034.



Given the modest adoption pace, the market is anticipated to report a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034. The latest research report includes key market trends, patent information, and buying patterns of end users.

One of the key contributors to the growth of the market is rising cases of cataracts and glaucoma among the elderly. In order to cater to this demand, manufacturers of optical imaging systems undertake research and development activities for effective drug delivery workflows. However, given the strict regulatory norms, manufacturers find it difficult to bring their products into the market.

Manufacturers struggle to push their products in developed countries as compared to their developing counterparts. However, they have to be conscious of the scarcity of skilled workers due to lack of experience. Hence, it becomes important for manufacturers to provide necessary training and conduct workshops for workers in developing countries. In addition to this, unfavorable reimbursement policies for the adoption of optical imaging procedures also limit sales to some extent.

Key Takeaways:

During the forecast period, the preference for optical coherence tomography is likely to remain high. Demand for optical coherence tomography (OCT) is set to rise, with an anticipated share of 54% in 2024.

Among the other end users, sales of optical imaging systems are expected to grow from the hospital segment. A market share of 38% in 2024 is projected. Since hospitals offer myriads of services, demand throughout the forecast period is likely to remain high.

Portability is going mainstream! Trends suggest manufacturers to create compact-sized optical imaging systems.

India is set to record significant growth during the forecast period with an anticipated CAGR of 5.9%. One of the reasons includes the penetration of advanced technology and their availability at affordable prices.

Another key market to look for in the optical imaging market is Thailand. Thailand is likely to register a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to the rising inclination towards minimally and non-invasive diagnostic methods.



Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the optical imaging market include

Heidelberg Engineering GmBH

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bioptigen Inc.

Somanetics Corporation

Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies

ChemImage Corporation

Cytoviva Inc.

Michelson Diagnostics

Headwall Photonics Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

ASE Optics Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

Volcano Corporation

Optical Imaging Ltd.

Others

Sustainability is the buzzword for the manufacturers of the optical imaging market. Key market players can collaborate with hospitals and clinics to have a steady flow of revenue stream.

On the other hand, collaborations with universities and research institutes can help speed up the innovation process.

Recent Developments in the Market

Abbott, in August 2021, announced the clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new optical coherence tomography imaging system. The imaging system has been powered using Abbott’s Ultron Software.



Key Segments:

By Technology:

Terahertz Tomography

Optical Coherence Tomography (Oct)

Raman spectroscopy

Photo-acoustic Imaging

Diffuse Optical Tomography (DOT)

Super-resolution Microscopy

Hyper-spectral Imaging



By Application:

Dermatology

Drug development

Oncology

Dentistry

Neurology

Ophthalmology

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



