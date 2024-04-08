GCC Generic Drugs Market Report 2024-2032: Trends, Shares, and Growth Opportunities Across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC generic drug market reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during 2023-2032. At present, there is a rise in the demand for generic drugs in the GCC region, owing to the developing healthcare industry and the growing awareness about the cost benefits offered by these drugs.



Owing to sedentary lifestyles, high per capita income and altering dietary patterns, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and obesity, in the GCC region. This represents one of the key factors impelling the generic drugs market growth in the region. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is also contributing to the increasing healthcare costs in the region. In line with this, governments of various countries in the GCC region, such as Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are encouraging the utilization of generic drugs, which is further bolstering the market growth.

For instance, the Government of Oman recently introduced the Unified Health Insurance Policy (UHIP) that made health insurance mandatory for citizens and expatriates. It is catalyzing the demand for pharmaceuticals in the country which, in turn, is driving investments for generics manufacturing. Some of the other factors that are propelling the market growth include growing population, increasing penetration of health insurance companies, upcoming patent expiry of various blockbuster medicines and a strong influx of expatriates.





Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC generic drug market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032.

Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

Oman

On the geographical front, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market for generic drugs in the GCC region. The large population in the country represents a key driving factor for the market. Moreover, the Government of Saudi Arabia is promoting joint ventures and sponsoring non-tariff barriers for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the country, which is further projected to accelerate the industry growth.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.



