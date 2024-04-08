KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 1 April to 5 April 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.43 per share for a total consideration of € 6.9m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 43,981,404 for a total consideration of € 145.4m.
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
