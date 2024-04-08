Dark Spirits (Whiskey, Rum, Brandy) Market Analysis 2024-2032 by Distribution Channel, Application, and Region Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group, Bacardi, Diageo

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dark Spirits Market Report by Type (Whiskey, Rum, Brandy), Distribution Channel (On Trade, Off Trade), Application (Bars, Restaurants, Pubs, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dark spirits market size reached US$ 95.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 149.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing preference for premium craft spirits, especially among the millennials, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Dark spirits are widely served across restaurants, hotels, bars and pubs and combined with exotic flavored juices and sparkling water to provide innovative experiences to the consumers.

Additionally, the advent of online delivery services for alcohol is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Brands and retailers are participating in online promotional campaigns through social media platforms to increase the brand awareness among the consumers. Product manufacturers are also launching clean label dark spirits manufactured using organic, genetically modified organism (GMO)-free, additive-free and naturally sourced ingredients to meet the requirements of health-conscious consumers.

Other factors, including significant growth in the spirit tourism industry, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.





Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dark spirits market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, distribution channel, application, and region.



Breakup by Type:

Whiskey

Rum

Brandy

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On Trade

Off Trade

Breakup by Application:

Bars

Restaurants

Pubs

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Brown-Forman Corporation

Diageo plc

Kirin Brewery Company Limited

LT Group Inc.

Pernod Ricard

Remy Cointreau

Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $95.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $149.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

