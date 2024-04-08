Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, April 8, 2024

RELEASE

                                                                                                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 2 TO 5, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 2 to April 5, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/04/2024FR001045120336 00024,901951XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/04/2024FR001045120348 61624,352200XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/04/2024FR001045120352 95424,348596XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/04/2024FR0010451203149 18224,078091XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6305/04/2024FR001045120347 96524,088391CEUX
   TOTAL334 71724,250784 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Disclosure of trading in own shares from april 2 to 5, 2024