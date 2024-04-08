The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno žvaigždės is convened

The ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the “Meeting”) of akcinė bendrovė “Pieno žvaigždės”, registered address Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities (hereinafter, the “Company”), is convened on 30 April 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company‘s Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 10.30 a.m.

The accounting day of the Meeting is 23 April September 2024.

Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+37052461419

