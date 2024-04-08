Sanofi - AGM 30.04.2024 - Availability of Preparatory documents

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2024

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

The Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Thursday April 30, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (CET) at the Palais des Congrès – Amphithéâtre Bleu – 2, place de la Porte Maillot – 75017 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the terms and conditions for participating and voting in the meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires “BALO” (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on March 15, 2024, bulletin n°33.

The notice of meeting (avis de convocation) will be published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires “BALO” (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 12, 2024.

The preparatory documents for this meeting will be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

For registered shareholders, you will receive your notice of the General Meeting directly by post or by e-mail, depending on your choice. To request additional documents, you must complete the document request form on page 61 of the notice of meeting and return it to Uptevia, Assemblées Générales – 90-110 esplanade du Général de Gaulle – 92931 Paris La Défense CEDEX, no later than April 25, 2024.

For bearer shareholders, you should contact your financial intermediary.

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the preparatory documents for this meeting are available on the Company’s website: www.sanofi.com/en/investors/financial-results-and-events/general-meetings/AGM-2024.

We invite you to regularly consult the “Annual General Meetings” section of our website, which will be updated with any changes regarding the participation in the meeting.

