FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 03 April 2024 to 05 April 2024

Nanterre, 8 April 2024
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 03 April 2024 to 05 April 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|03/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 702
|14,68 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|03/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|298
|13,86 €
|CEUX
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|04/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 000
|14,92 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|05/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|21 667
|14,40 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|05/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|333
|14,38 €
|CEUX
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
