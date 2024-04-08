Jose Escobar, CEO, of Connected Leaders Academy Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit at the Inaugral CLA Global Summit

Silver Spring, Maryland, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Just outside the dynamic heart of Washington, D.C., a groundbreaking event is set to unfold for Jose Escobar, CEO of The Connected Leaders Academy. He is gearing up to transform the entrepreneurial landscape with the inaugural CLAGlobalSummit.com. From May 3-5, 2024, 300 entrepreneurs with a vision for the future will come together for a unique experience of growth, innovation, and networking.

The CLA Global Summit is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern entrepreneurs. Through keynote presentations, interactive speakers, and networking opportunities, participants will dive into the most current trends in leadership, innovation, and building relationships. The event encourages open idea exchange and collaboration, all within a framework that values ethical leadership and integrity. Attendees should plan to be there the day before or after to get the full impact.

Jose Escobar, the driving force behind ConnectedLeadersAcademy.com and TheEntrepreneursBookshelf.com, is hosting his first large event by designing a weekend that goes above and beyond typical business conferences. The CLA Global Summit focuses on the critical importance of real, meaningful connections in today's digital-heavy world, offering a fresh perspective on networking and collaboration.

Jose Escobar: Shaping the Future with Authentic Connections

Jose Escobar is at the forefront of advocating for the power of genuine relationships in business. As CEO of www.ConnectedLeadersAcademy.com and TheEntrepreneursBookshelf.com, and now the forerunner of the www.CLAGlobalSummit.com, an inaugural conference of excellence, his career is a testament to the impact that innovation and leadership can have when combined with the strength of community. With a rich background in entrepreneurship and a passion for community building, Escobar's path is defined by his commitment to ethical leadership and creating value through teamwork.

Jose has deeply explored how leadership dynamics and personal connections influence business success. His career highlights include launching successful ventures and demonstrating his dedication to leadership and collaborative success.

Under Escobar's leadership, Connected Leaders Academy, a community of entrepreneurs, leaders, and visionaries has become a key resource for entrepreneurs looking to enhance their leadership abilities and build significant connections. His vision for the CLA Global Summit reflects his commitment to developing leaders capable of navigating today's complex business environment.

A Call for Partnerships: Sponsors and Vendors Welcome

The organizers seek sponsors and vendors with a vision for innovation, leadership, and community building. This summit presents a unique situation for organizations to connect with influential entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Partnering with us for the CLA Global Summit means showcasing business brands to a dedicated audience committed to growth and positive impact. Please contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Event Coordinator and International Publicity Consultant, at 419-722-6931, AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com for sponsorship and vendor opportunities. Let's collaborate to make this event a landmark occasion for the entrepreneurial community.

Join 300 Entrepreneurs Leading to Success

The invitation extends to join this remarkable event. Let's explore the power of connections and lead the way to a new era of entrepreneurial leadership. For more information and to reserve a place at the CLA Global Summit to be a part of the conference as an attendee, vendor, or sponsor.

About Connected Leaders Academy

ConnectedLeadersAcademy.com (CLA) offers cutting-edge resources, training, and events to empower entrepreneurs to forge meaningful connections and lead with integrity and innovation. Presently, the community represents 366 members and grows weekly, covering forty-four states and 19 countries; CLA aims to build a worldwide community of leaders poised to make a real difference.

