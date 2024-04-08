LegalTech Market Set to Soar to US$47.7 Bn by 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

London, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global LegalTech market is likely to experience sustained expansion. The market is predicted to value at US$47.7 Bn by 2030, recording a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2033. This healthy growth indicates increasing demand for innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by the legal industry.



The global LegalTech market is expected to continue growing at a significant pace, fueled by factors such as digital transformation, regulatory changes, and the need for efficiency and cost-effectiveness in legal operations.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$25.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$47.7 Bn CAGR 9.3% Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Innovation.

Increasing Need for Efficiency and Cost-effectiveness in Legal Operations.

The Increasing Prevalence of Remote Work. Segmentation By Solution (LegalTech Software, Services)

By Type (Case Management, Lead Management, Document Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Billing & Accounting)

By End User (Law Firms, Corporate Legal Departments) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

LegalTech solutions help law firms and legal departments automate repetitive tasks, improve productivity, and reduce operational costs. Clients are increasingly expecting law firms to adopt technology to deliver legal services more efficiently, transparently, and cost-effectively.

There are significant opportunities for innovation in the LegalTech market, particularly in areas such as AI, blockchain, and data analytics, to address emerging challenges and unlock new capabilities for legal professionals.

LegalTech is increasingly adopting blockchain technology, specifically for the management of smart contracts and the protection of documents. The decentralised and tamper-resistant characteristics of blockchain technology augment transparency and confidence in legal transactions. This development facilitates market expansion by addressing issues pertaining to data integrity, contract management processes, and fraud risk reduction through the provision of a secure and immutable ledger of legal contracts and documents.

Key Research Insights

LegalTech software establishes itself as the prevailing sector.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a substantial expansion of the LegalTech market.

North America is the largest market for legal technology.

Europe establishes itself as the second-largest LegalTech market.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

CLM Surges Ahead of Other LegalTech Type Segments

By streamlining the contract creation, negotiation, and management processes, CLM solutions reduce risks and ensure compliance. As the complexity of business agreements rises, so does the need for effective CLM instruments; consequently, this sector dominates the LegalTech industry.

The rapid expansion of the Document Management sector within the LegalTech industry can be attributed to the industry's shift towards electronic documentation.

Advance document management solutions are adopted due to the necessity for the secure and structured storage, retrieval, and sharing of legal documents.

LegalTech Software Solutions to Emerge as the Prevailing Market

LegalTech software is emerged as the prevailing market segment, propelled by its capacity for significant change. The incorporation of artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics into legal procedures improves decision-making and efficiency.

Legal departments of corporations and law firms are investing more in software solutions that facilitate contract analysis, research, and case management.

The demand for adaptable, technology-driven instruments establishes LegalTech Software as the market's principal catalyst.





Key Report Highlights

LegalTech can help law firms and legal departments reduce operational costs and improve profitability, by automating tasks and streamlining processes.

LegalTech solutions leveraging big data and analytics can provide valuable insights to legal professionals.

Clients are increasingly expecting law firms to adopt technology to deliver legal services more efficiently, transparently, and cost-effectively.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America to be the Notable Regional Market

Market growth in North America is characterised by substantial investments, mature legal ecosystems, and early technology adoption.

Legal professionals in the region enthusiastically adopt cutting-edge technologies to manage cases, conduct e-discovery, and analyse contracts, thereby making substantial contributions to the expansion of the market.

Constant technological progress, and collaborative efforts serve to reinforce the region's pre-eminent position in influencing the course of the LegalTech sector.





Asia Pacific to Benefit from a Surging Tide of Digital Transformation

Asia Pacific arises as the region with the most rapid growth in the legal tech industry during the coming years due to the convergence of a number of factors.

A surge in digital transformation is observed in the region as both governments and enterprises make substantial investments in technology.

Growing awareness of the advantages of LegalTech, the emergence of new entrants, and legal reforms all contribute to the market's explosive growth.

By virtue of its varied legal environment and rising need for streamlined legal solutions, Asia Pacific is a significant contributor to the expansion of the LegalTech industry as a whole.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global LegalTech Market

DocuSign, Inc.

RPX Corporation

Casetext Inc.

PracticePanther

MyCase

Themis Solutions Inc

Icertis

Everlaw Filevine, Inc

LexisNexis

Checkbox Technology Pty Ltd

Mighty





