Immediate Request Of U.S. Forces Border Protection Assistance Of The Egyptian Border to Safeguard Cultural Heritage Sites: Cease Fire Boundaries Requested By C.K. McWhorter & McWhorter Foundation

WASHINGTON, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant and urgent appeal, The McWhorter Foundation, under the guidance of its Chairman, C.K. McWhorter, American businessman & philanthropist, is calling upon the United States of America for immediate protective intervention. This plea is directed towards safeguarding invaluable cultural heritage sites and artifacts in the region near the Egyptian border, presently threatened by the ongoing conflict and activities of Israel & Hamas.



A Direct Appeal for U.S. Intervention

"The current situation near the Egyptian border, exacerbated by arms smuggling and conflict, places our shared human heritage in peril," says C.K. McWhorter. "The McWhorter Foundation hereby requests the direct intervention of U.S. forces in border protection assistance to ensure the protection and preservation of these irreplaceable cultural sites."

The Interconnection of Security and Preservation

Investigations have highlighted the crucial role of arms smuggling through tunnels under the Egypt-Gaza border in the conflict, posing a significant threat to the preservation of cultural heritage sites​ (FDD)​. The McWhorter Foundation emphasizes the necessity of a secure environment for the successful preservation of cultural heritage, advocating for a robust approach to mitigate these security challenges.

Heritage Sites of Paramount Importance

Among the sites at risk are the ancient Christian monastery of Tell Umm Amer and the historically rich Qasr el-Basha palace, which now functions as a museum showcasing the vibrant history of the Gaza region​ (Middle East Eye)​. These sites, along with others, constitute a crucial part of our global cultural narrative, underscoring the urgency of their protection.

A Global Responsibility

"The protection of these sites transcends individual interests and represents a global responsibility," states C.K. McWhorter. "It is imperative that we act swiftly to safeguard these cultural treasures for the enlightenment of future generations. We call upon the U.S. government to lead this protective intervention as a matter of urgency."

About The McWhorter Foundation

The McWhorter Foundation is dedicated to the protection and preservation of cultural heritage across the globe. With a commitment to advocacy, funding, and education, the Foundation works tirelessly to ensure that our shared historical legacy is preserved for future generations to learn from and enjoy.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice

This press release is issued for informational purposes only, representing the urgent concerns and positions of The McWhorter Foundation regarding the preservation of cultural heritage in conflict zones near the Egyptian border. It aims to mobilize support and action, not to politicize the issue but to highlight the importance of immediate protective measures.

