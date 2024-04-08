Leaving Properties in Pristine Condition: SoutheastTree Showcases Expertise with Experienced Tree Removal in Marietta GA

Marietta, GA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the winter, a concerned homeowner foresaw that the rich and amply watered soil would contribute to a full tree crown. A 25-foot oak tree was nearing a shared fence and in a few months, would push against it, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damages. The homeowner called SoutheastTree for professional tree felling and this is how they performed the service in Cobb County, GA.

A three-man crew from the company used climbers and bucket trucks to reach the tree’s peak to chop it down in increments, starting at the top. The professionals used skid steers with a bulldozer-like front, to pile the debris in the corner for easier cleanup, allowing them to complete the job in a five-hour visit.

After Proper Oak Tree Removal in Marietta GA for a Residential Customer, a stump remained, acting as an eyesore and a tripping threat. Thus, the crew performed root excavation to uncover and chop up the thick and winding root system before pulling up the stump and applying their stump grinding services. Since the repeat client wanted the remains turned into firewood for their eco-friendly wood-burning heating system, the team chopped the trunk into logs but cleared limbs, twigs, and brush.

From the case study above, it’s clear that tree removal is a labor-intensive process that’s best left to professional arborists. When contemplating tree removal, a homeowner can consider a tree’s condition, its diameter as it affects the amount of work needed, and its location because trees closer to a home/other structures require more complex techniques/equipment that may impact the time required for a job.

Tree removal is necessary when it poses an immediate danger because of its position and damage, especially when it has limbs that extend to power lines. Besides the safety, health, and insurance liabilities, tree removal services occur when a tree is dying/dead, diseased/damaged, blocking a view/creating too much shade, too large for the property, or has sizable cracks/defects in the trunk.

SoutheastTree understands the unique characteristics of the soil, trees, and other factors in many geographical areas to protect people and property. They offer Professional Tree Services in Alpharetta GA like cutting/removing limbs/trees, debris cleanup, stump grinding, land clearing, tree trimming, and golf course tree maintenance.

Homeowners who have fallen trees and debris all over their property after a natural disaster can contact the company for 24/7 emergency storm recovery. The team assesses a site, hauls debris, and removes vulnerable trees/stumps, restoring properties to normal.

About SoutheastTree

SoutheastTree has served residential and commercial clients since 1997. The team uses safe, state-of-the-art equipment to remove trees while educating and empowering homeowners on tree, soil, and shrub health. As a licensed and insured company, the arborists prioritize satisfactory client service, building mutually rewarding relationships through quality and dependable service.



