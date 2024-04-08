Onco360 Has Been Selected as the Sole National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Voydeya® (danicopan)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a national pharmacy partner by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for Voydeya® (Danicopan) as a first class oral, Factor D inhibitor. It is FDA-approved for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in combination with C5 inhibitor, Ultomiris® (Ravulizumab) or Soliris® (Eculizumab) for patients that experience clinically significant extravascular hemolysis (EVH).1 Voydeya® is an oral, Factor D inhibitor that acts in the alternative complement pathway of the immune system, providing control of red blood cell destruction within and outside the blood vessels.



“Onco360 appreciates the opportunity to partner further with the team at Alexion and become the sole national specialty pharmacy provider for Voydeya®”, said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to add this first in class oral Factor D inhibitor treatment option for PNH patients.”

For more information please see Alexion Press Release.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Voydeya®

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.Fernandez@Onco360.com

516-640-1332

Reference: