Paragon Network Unveils Test Net, Showcasing Breakthrough Capabilities in Decentralized Computing

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excitement fills the air as Paragon Network, the pioneering force in decentralized computing, announces the launch of its highly anticipated Test Net. This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Paragon Network, as it solidifies its position as a leader in the realm of Layer-1 protocols for smart contracts.





"We're thrilled to announce that our Test Net is now live, and we extend our gratitude to the $PARA community for their patience," says a representative for Paragon Network. "Paragon Network stands as a Layer-1 protocol for smart contracts, employing a sharded proof-of-stake (PoS) system capable of processing up to 1000 transactions per second."

Paragon Network is not just another blockchain project; it's a game-changer in the world of decentralized computing. Combining a modular, EVM-compatible Layer 1 infrastructure with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, Paragon Network offers users unparalleled security, scalability, and accessibility.

The Test Net rollout showcases Paragon Network's commitment to innovation and excellence. With efficient sharding technology at its core, Paragon Network offers unmatched scalability and performance, capable of processing transactions at lightning speed while maintaining full compatibility with Ethereum's infrastructure.

Transactions within Paragon Network aren't settled directly on Ethereum. However, the network preserves full compatibility with Ethereum's infrastructure. The native token of Paragon Network, $PARA, facilitates this compatibility, thanks to efficient sharding technology, significantly reducing the computational demands of running a node on the network.

As Paragon Network gears up for its official launch, the team remains focused on its mission to establish a decentralized chain dedicated to distributing cloud computing power and forming the Cloud Computing Alliance (CCA). By hosting all other cloud computing networks on ETH and migrating them to #PARAGON, Paragon Network aims to revolutionize the cloud computing industry.

"We're entering an exciting new era of decentralized computing, and Paragon Network is at the forefront of this revolution," concludes the Paragon Network team. "We invite enthusiasts, developers, and enterprises alike to join us on this journey towards a future powered by decentralized technology."

To join the Paragon Network Test Net and experience the future of decentralized computing firsthand, use the following information:

Network Name: Para Test

RPC: http://65.109.19.70:8545



Chain ID: 1993

Currency Symbol: PARA

Explorer: http://65.109.19.70:4000



Paragon Network is more than just a project; it's a movement toward a future where decentralized technology is accessible to everyone. Join us as we revolutionize the world of cloud computing and GPU network tokenization with Paragon Network.

For more information about Paragon Network and how to get involved, visit Paragon Network's official website at https://networkparagon.io/ . To be a part of the Paragon Network community, join the official Telegram channel at https://t.me/Network_Paragon .

About Paragon Network

Paragon Network is a decentralized computing platform that aims to democratize access to decentralized technology. With its modular, EVM-compatible Layer 1 infrastructure and DPoS consensus mechanism, Paragon Network offers users unparalleled security, scalability, and accessibility. By integrating Real-World Assets (RWA) and employing AI-driven security measures, Paragon Network is revolutionizing the landscape of cloud computing and GPU network tokenization.

