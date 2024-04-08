Virginia Credit Union Named 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

Richmond, Virginia USA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond, Va.—Virginia Credit Union, a $5.3 billion member-owned financial cooperative based in Richmond, Virginia, has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the second consecutive year. This year’s GEWAs recognize the world’s 60 best workplace cultures based on rigorous measurement of their employee engagement, leadership and performance.



“Given the fierce competition within the financial services industry, we long ago recognized that the only way to truly differentiate our organization and fuel our long-term success was to ensure employees are engaged, valued and deeply committed to our mission,” said Chris Shockley, President/CEO of Virginia Credit Union. “This award showcases our shared success in fostering a workplace that prioritizes and celebrates our people and a culture of excellence that drives service to more than 320,000 members and contributes to the strength and vitality of the communities we call home.”



The GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.



“At Virginia Credit Union, we value an enthusiastic and encouraging culture centered on employee wellbeing, connection and celebration,” said Virginia Credit Union’s MaryAnn Fatheddin, Executive Vice President - Human Resources & Enterprise Communications. “This award is also a testament to the years-long commitment and investment we’ve made to ensure the success of our workforce remains the foundation of our business strategy.”

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance represents the most extensive workplace study to date, encompassing data from more than 2 million employees across 276 organizations spanning 54 industries and 96 countries. The findings reveal that highly engaged organizations, like Virginia Credit Union, consistently outperform their counterparts across various critical business metrics, such as customer/member ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover rates, absenteeism, quality standards, employee well-being and organizational citizenship.



“Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup Chief Executive Officer.



