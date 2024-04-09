SADA Named Google Cloud’s 2024 Global Sales Partner of the Year

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA (An Insight company), a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner, announces it has been named Google Cloud’s 2024 Global Sales Partner of the Year. The award recognizes SADA for its outstanding success in serving its global customers and nurturing relationships to help transform their businesses. This milestone marks the seventh consecutive year the company has been recognized for its outstanding accomplishments in the Google Cloud ecosystem and its success in providing expertise and high-value services to global organizations.



SADA also received Google Cloud’s 2024 Partner of the Year award for Specialization: Location-Based Services , thanks to its commitment to serving clients with Google Maps solutions and its foundational technical knowledge in Maps APIs.

"We are deeply honored to receive two Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year awards this year," said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. We are dedicated to transforming businesses globally through cutting-edge technology solutions, and this award is a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication. We look forward to continuing to drive success for our clients and impact their growth while furthering our partnership with Google Cloud."

In 2023, SADA became one of Google Cloud’s leading partners in the GenAI pipeline, achieving a 4X increase in GenAI consumption across hundreds of customers. With a focus on accelerating customers’ time to value, SADA’s robust competencies in migrations and implementations , end-user adoption, and change management , supported by a catalog of professional services and solutions , have earned it the support of global brands, including Carvana, Stagwell , and Digital Turbine.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce SADA as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

SADA returns to Google Cloud Next 2024 as a Marquee sponsor, focusing on mission impact to identify how it can work alongside a customer’s organization to serve their core purpose. A team of experts will participate in a series of speaking sessions alongside key customers and partners, sharing their cloud innovations and successes. For more information, visit the SADA Booth #1110.

Visit sada.com/next to learn more about SADA’s cloud solutions, services, sessions, and events.

About SADA, An Insight company

SADA, An Insight company, is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 7x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and was recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. SADA has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .

