AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2024 Q1

In 2024 Q1, 3.4 million tons of cargo and 1.5 million passengers passed through the harbours of the Port of Tallinn. Compared to the same period previous year, the number of passengers increased by 5% i.e. 69 thousand passengers, while the cargo volume remained at the same level. The number of vessel calls decreased by 5% to 1 627 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 6%, the number of vehicles also increased by 6%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the previous year's level, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, we are pleased with the continued growth of the number of passengers and the stabilization of the cargo business. "The number of passengers continued to grow as expected, and this in a situation where some of the passenger ships were off the line due to planned dock works. As for cargo, we can see several cargo types that exceeded the volumes of the comparison period, among other things, the volumes of containers are increasing again," explained Kalm.

Dry bulk (+37%) and general cargo (+27%) increased the most in cargo volume, as well as container volumes (+8%). The growth of dry bulk was mostly supported by the increase in volumes of wood pellets, grain, scrap metal and peat, while in general cargo the growth was evenly distributed between different cargo types. In liquid bulk, the volume of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fell, which was not handled this year, but which was partially balanced by the increased volumes of gasoline and vegetable oil. The decline in ro-ro cargo has slowed.

The decrease in ship calls was mainly due to the planned docking of the Eckerö Line ship Finlandia. In addition, the Tallink ship Victoria I, which was added to the Helsinki route at the end of 2023, made fewer ship calls than Star, which operated on the same route until May 2023.

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by our own ferries showed an increase, and the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica was stable at last year's level.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2024 Q1 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q1 2024 is preliminary as of 09.04.2024. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q1 Q1 Change Change (%) 2024 2023 Cargo volume by type of cargo (th tonnes) 3 364 3 364 0 0,0% Ro-ro 1 666 1 729 -63 -3.7% Liquid bulk 336 515 -179 -34.7% Dry bulk 720 527 194 36.8% Containers 506 467 38 8.2% in TEUs 61 252 52 649 8 603 16.3% General cargo 132 104 28 26.7% Non-marine 4 22 -18 -81.8% Number of passengers by routes (th) 1 465 1 396 69 4.9% Tallinn-Helsinki 1 317 1 256 61 4.8% Tallinn-Stockholm 99 102 -3 -2.9% Muuga-Vuosaari 41 27 14 50.7% Cruise (traditional) 0 0 0 - Other 9 11 -3 -22.4% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 627 1 717 -90 -5.2% Cargo vessels 329 320 9 2.8% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 298 1 397 -99 -7.1% Cruise vessels (traditional) 0 0 0 - Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Numbr of trips 4 828 4 659 169 3.6% Number of passengers (th) 372 350 21 6.1% Number of vehicles (th) 191 181 10 5.7% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 91 90 1 1.1% Utility rate (%) 100% 100% 0% 0.0%





*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.





More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/. We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries: https://www.praamid.ee/aruandlus-2/#statistika-4





Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.









