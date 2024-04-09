Aquafaba Market Flourishing at 16.4% CAGR to Reach US$ 189.6 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR industry analysis, the aquafaba market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2024 and 2034, from US$ 41.5 million in 2024 to US$ 189.6 million by the end of 2034.

Rising demand for aquafaba as a vegan and allergen-free egg substitute in the baking and cookery industry is a result of its growing appeal among consumers who prioritize their health. The value of the global aquafaba market is estimated at US$ 41.5 million in 2024 with sales projected to increase at a CAGR of 16.4% through 2034.

Key Segments of Aquafaba Market Research

By Form By Application By Packaging By End Use By Region Powder

Liquid Pancakes

Waffles

Mayonnaise

Meringues

Cookies

Brownies

Dressings

Cocktails Bottles

Jars

Pouches Bakery & Confectionery

Household Consumption

HoReCa North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



More consumers are using aquafaba as an ingredient in baked products, desserts, and savory foods that are vegan; chefs and food makers are using aquafaba in their recipes to meet the market's increasing need for plant-based solutions. To discover new applications and recipes, chefs, food bloggers, and home cooks are increasingly using aquafaba, which is driving up demand from the other food segments. Consumers are finding it easier to obtain aquafaba-based goods through online retailers, specialty food stores, and grocery stores.

The market for aquafaba is being driven by the convergence of plant-based and vegan trends, as well as its potential to be allergen-free, sustainability initiatives, creative cooking methods, and increased accessibility, all of which are promoting its use in a range of food industry segments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Sales of aquafaba are expected to reach US$ 41.5 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to climb to US$ 189.6 million by the end of 2034.

Aquafaba sales in the United States are poised to reach US$ 6.4 million in 2024.

Canada occupies 20% share of the North American market in 2024.

Sales of aquafaba in China are forecasted to touch US$ 34.4 million by the end of 2034.

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% in the next 10 years.

“The global aquafaba market is projected to expand at a significant pace through 2034 due to its rising demand as a vegan, allergen-free egg substitute. Chefs and consumers are using aquafaba in diverse culinary applications, thus driving product sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Aquafaba Acting as Healthy Replacement for Dairy and Eggs

As consumers grow more aware of their health and well-being, they are looking for meals containing healthier and more natural ingredients. Aquafaba is considered a superior alternative to dairy and eggs because it has less fat and cholesterol. The increased demand for plant-based substitutes like aquafaba is indicative of consumers' growing preference for healthier solutions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 189.6 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 16.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



Enhanced Accessibility and Ease of Use Associated with Liquid Aquafaba

Plant-based eaters and vegans find liquid aquafaba to be a tasty alternative to eggs. It is suitable for people with allergies or food sensitivities because it does not contain common allergens like dairy, nuts, or soy.

A strong source of soluble fiber and potassium, aquafaba adds vital nutrients to food.

Commercial liquid aquafaba is offered in bottles and cans. Customers no longer need to make handmade preparations because liquid aquafaba is readily available and can be easily included into their meals.

More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aquafaba market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the aquafaba market by form (liquid, powder), application (pancakes, waffles, mayonnaise, meringues, cookies, brownies, dressings, cocktails), packaging (bottles, jars, pouches), sales channel (online, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores), and end use (bakery & confectionery, household consumption, HoReCa), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

