Verkkokauppa.com hosts a Capital Markets Day on 30 May 2024

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 9 April 2024 at 10.00am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com, a Finnish pioneer of e-commerce, will arrange a Capital Markets Day on Thursday 30 May 2024 afternoon. At the event, the company’s management will discuss the cornerstones of the updated strategy to accelerate profitable growth and the journey toward financial targets during the strategy period.

The event in Helsinki in Studio Eliel at Sanomatalo is intended for institutional investors, analysts and other capital markets and media representatives.

All interested parties can follow the presentations through a live webcast. The presentations will be held in English.

The actual invitation, a more detailed program and registration instructions will be published closer to the event.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj



For more information:

Marja Mäkinen

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

+358 40 6712999

Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.