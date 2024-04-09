Malaysia's Social Commerce Market Anticipated to Surge to $1.73 Billion in 2024 - Future Growth Dynamics to 2029

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce sector in Malaysia is on an impressive growth trajectory, with an expected annual increase of 26.1%, culminating in a market value of US$1.73 billion in 2024. This robust expansion is a signal of the sector's dynamic incorporation into the Malaysian retail landscape, leveraging social media platforms to redefine the shopping experience for consumers.





The sector's sustained growth, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% from 2024 to 2029, is indicative of the vitality and potential within Malaysia's digital economy. The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is set to escalate from US$1.37 billion in 2023 to an outstanding US$4.53 billion by the end of 2029. This incessant growth emphasizes the transforming retail environment, driven by an increasingly digital-savvy consumer base and innovative commerce strategies.

Insights into Sector Dynamics and Consumer Behaviour



The deep-diving data-centric analysis provided in the report sheds light on the diverse factors propelling the growth of social commerce within Malaysia, encompassing a spectrum of operational key performance indicators, retail product dynamics, and consumer demographics. It offers an expansive review of market opportunities, potentially catalyzing strategic planning and decision-making within the sector.

Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics



Assessments indicate that various retail product categories are set to benefit from the flourishing social commerce landscape. These categories range broadly from clothing and footwear to food and grocery, as well as from appliances and electronics to travel and hospitality. The forecast also extends to differentiate market size and growth dynamics by consumer segments such as B2B, B2C, and C2C, alongside device preferences, geographic locations, and payment methods.

Downloadable Data and Analytics-driven Insights



Interested parties can utilize this profound report to gain an in-depth understanding of social commerce market dynamics over the forecast period. With a strategic approach deriving from market-specific insights, stakeholders are well-positioned to identify emerging growth segments within the industry. The analytics-driven research compels businesses to tailor their strategies effectively, cognizant of the diverse array of factors contributing to the social commerce landscape in Malaysia.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Malaysia





Companies Featured

