Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Chatterjee, Julie

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240408165358_127

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-05

Venue: XETA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 683 Unit price: 5.1199 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 683 Volume weighted average price: 5.1199 EUR



