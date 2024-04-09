Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Chatterjee, Julie
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240408165358_127
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-05
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 683 Unit price: 5.1199 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 683 Volume weighted average price: 5.1199 EUR



