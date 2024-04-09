Commercial Greenhouse market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Size (Small/Mid-Scale Greenhouses, Large-Scale Greenhouses), by Component (Hardware, Glazing Materials (Polyethylene Film, Polycarbonate Sheet, Acrylic Sheet, Glass Materials, Other), Systems (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Climate Control Systems, System Controls, Communication Systems, Other)), by Product Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global commercial greenhouse market was valued at US$38.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Food Production

Growing concerns about environmental sustainability, resource depletion, and food waste are driving the adoption of sustainable farming practices, including commercial greenhouse cultivation. Greenhouses allow for efficient use of water, fertilizers, and pesticides, reducing environmental impact and conserving natural resources. Additionally, the controlled environments in greenhouses facilitate integrated pest management and organic farming techniques, promoting eco-friendly agriculture and reducing the carbon footprint of food production.

Increasing Urbanization and Land Scarcity

Rapid urbanization and population growth are shrinking arable land availability, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Commercial greenhouses provide a viable solution to the challenge of land scarcity by enabling vertical farming and rooftop agriculture in urban environments. These compact and space-efficient structures maximize land use efficiency while ensuring high crop yields. Urban greenhouses contribute to local food production, reduce food miles, and enhance urban resilience by decentralizing food supply chains.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Commercial Greenhouse Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the commercial greenhouse market, introducing both challenges and opportunities for industry players. Initially, the widespread lockdowns and disruptions to global supply chains led to operational challenges for greenhouse growers, including labour shortages, reduced access to inputs like seeds and fertilizers, and logistical constraints on distribution and transportation. As a result, many greenhouse operators faced production delays, crop losses, and financial instability in the early stages of the pandemic.

However, amidst these challenges, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of local food production and food security, driving increased demand for greenhouse-grown produce. Consumers became more conscious of the origin and safety of their food, leading to a surge in preference for fresh, locally sourced vegetables and fruits. This trend presented an opportunity for commercial greenhouse operators to capitalize on the growing demand and adapt their operations to meet changing consumer preferences.

Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of technology and automation in greenhouse farming, as growers sought to minimize reliance on manual labour and improve operational efficiency. Investments in advanced climate control systems, remote monitoring tools, and robotic automation helped greenhouse operators enhance productivity, reduce labour costs, and ensure business continuity despite ongoing disruptions.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Shift Towards Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA):

The shift towards Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), including greenhouse farming, hydroponics, and vertical farming, is reshaping the global agricultural landscape. Commercial greenhouses play a central role in CEA systems by providing controlled growing environments that optimize plant growth and development. With CEA methods, growers can produce high-value crops year-round, irrespective of external weather conditions. This enables diversification of crop production, reduces dependency on seasonal factors, and ensures consistent supply to meet market demand.

Expansion of Export Opportunities and International Trade:

The globalization of food supply chains and the increasing demand for high-quality produce from emerging markets are driving export opportunities for greenhouse-grown crops. Commercial greenhouses enable growers to produce premium-quality fruits, vegetables, and flowers that meet international standards and preferences. Export-oriented greenhouse operations capitalize on favorable climatic conditions, technological advancements, and efficient logistics to access lucrative overseas markets. International trade agreements, tariff reductions, and market liberalization further facilitate cross-border trade in greenhouse-grown products, stimulating market growth and economic development.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Investment in Agri-Tech Start-ups and Innovation Are Creasing New Opportunities in the Market.

The growing interest and investment in agricultural technology (Agri-tech) start-ups are driving innovation and entrepreneurship in the commercial greenhouse market. Agri-tech companies are developing cutting-edge solutions, such as vertical farming systems, hydroponic and aquaponic technologies, and smart greenhouse automation platforms. These innovations aim to optimize resource use, improve crop productivity, and reduce environmental impact. Venture capital funding, research grants, and incubator programs support Agri-tech start-ups in scaling their operations and bringing innovative greenhouse technologies to market.

Government Support and Incentives to Promote Greenhouse Farming and Support Sustainable Agriculture

Governments worldwide are implementing policies and initiatives to promote greenhouse farming and support sustainable agriculture. These include financial incentives, grants, tax breaks, and subsidies for greenhouse infrastructure development, energy efficiency upgrades, and adoption of environmentally friendly practices. Government support encourages investment in commercial greenhouses, accelerates technology adoption, and fosters innovation in the sector. Additionally, regulatory frameworks and standards ensure compliance with environmental regulations and food safety standards, bolstering consumer confidence in greenhouse-grown products.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the commercial greenhouse market are Agra-tech, Inc., Argus Control Systems (Acquired by CEL Group of Companies), Berry Global Group, Inc., Certhon (Acquired by Denso), Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, GreenTech Agro LLC, Harnois Greenhouses Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, LLC, Idaia Group, Logiqs BV, LumiGrow, Inc., Nexus Greenhouse Systems (Acquired by Gibraltar Industries), Plastika Kritis S.A., Richel Group, Rough Brothers, Inc., Signify Holding B.V, Stuppy Greenhouse, Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

24 Oct 2023, Berry Global has created a lightweight tube closure system that lowers greenhouse gas emissions while combining contemporary design and material adaptability. Berry offers a wider selection of tube closures. The Slimline line, which is lightweight and low-profile in comparison to typical caps, reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

14 Sept 2023, The new helioCORE 2.0 software from Heliospectra transforms how growers work with light by providing an extensive feature set intended to maximise energy savings, optimise plant development, and optimise operational efficiency.

27 March 2023, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Company") and Current Lighting Solutions, LLC ("Current Lighting") have come to an agreement for Acuity Brands, Inc. to purchase the Arize® line of horticulture lighting solutions. Additionally, the Company and Hort Americas, LLC have an agreement in which the Company continue to be the sole distributor of these horticultural lighting products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.





