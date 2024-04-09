LSL Pharma Group Announces its Participation in the "2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference "

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, , April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC (TSXV: LSL) (the "Company" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. Mr. Roberge, President and CEO, will make a presentation on April 17 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Event: 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference Date: April 16-17, 2024 Location: Metro Toronto Convention Center, Ontario Presentation: April 17 16:00 EST

To register for the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please follow this link.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together American, Canadian and international investors interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare company. Participants will have the opportunity to obtain up-to-date information on leading Canadian public and private companies, through presentations and private meetings.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of natural health products and supplements in solid dosage form, as well as high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. For further information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com.

