OTC Markets Group Welcomes Team Internet Group PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Team Internet Group PLC (AIM: TIG; OTCQX: TIGXF), a leading global internet solutions company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Team Internet Group PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Team Internet Group PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TIGXF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Michael Riedl, CEO of Team Internet, commented: “As we mark the beginning of our trading on OTCQX, we are not just opening a new chapter for Team Internet Group Plc. We reinforce our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and expanding our footprint in the United States, a market that represents nearly 50% of our revenue. This move reflects our robust performance and the investor confidence we have been fortunate to build, especially within the US, over the past year. We recognize the importance of making our shares more accessible and appealing to US investors, and qualifying to trade on OTCQX is a strategic step in that direction. We are eager to welcome new investors and invite them to join us in this exciting journey.”

First Sentinel Corporate Finance acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Team Internet Group PLC

Team Internet is a leading global internet solutions company headquartered in London. The company creates meaningful and successful connections from businesses to domains, brands to consumers, publishers to advertisers, enabling everyone to realise their digital ambitions. The Company is a leading global internet solutions company that operates in two highly attractive markets: high-growth digital advertising (Online Marketing segment) and domain name management solutions (Online Presence segment). The company’s Online Marketing segment creates privacy-safe and AI-generated online consumer journeys that convert general interest online media users into confident high conviction consumers through advertorial and review websites. The Online Presence segment is a critical constituent of the global online presence and productivity tool ecosystem, where Team Internet serves as the primary distribution channel for a wide range of digital products. The company’s high-quality earnings come from subscription recurring revenues in the Online Presence segment and revenue share on rolling utility-style contracts in the Online Marketing segment.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com