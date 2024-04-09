C4 Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Targeted Oncology Forum

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Targeted Oncology Forum taking place virtually from April 16 – April 17, 2024.



Fireside Chat Details:

Event: Stifel 2024 Targeted Oncology Forum

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 10:30 am ET – 10:55 am ET

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

