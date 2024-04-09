Omega Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data at AACR 2024 Supporting the Potential of Precision Epigenomic Control

MYC-directed epigenomic controller exerts anti-tumor effect in preclinical models of EGFR inhibitor-resistant NSCLC regardless of underlying resistance mechanism

Validation of novel translational assay enables detection and quantification of site-specific DNA methylation from liquid biopsies to assess target engagement of OTX-2002, our lead clinical-stage epigenomic controller

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data demonstrating the anti-tumor effect of a MYC-targeting epigenomic controller (MYC-EC) in models of EGFR inhibitor (EGFRi)-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego, California, April 5 – 10. The Company also presented preclinical data validating a novel pharmacodynamic biomarker assay for monitoring on-target engagement and activity of its clinical-stage EC candidate, OTX-2002.



“We’re excited to share these preclinical data at this year’s AACR Annual Meeting, which continue to validate Omega’s platform,” said Thomas McCauley, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Omega Therapeutics. “These results further underscore the tremendous potential for a MYC-directed epigenomic controller as a novel orthogonal treatment strategy for non-small cell lung cancer as a monotherapy and in combination with existing therapies. More broadly, these data highlight the ongoing progress we have made in demonstrating the immense breadth of potential applicability of our precision epigenomic control approach to advance new programmable mRNA medicines for patients with serious diseases such as cancer.”

Abstract 1726: Targeted epigenomic control of MYC as a strategy to treat EGFR inhibitor-resistant NSCLC

Key Findings

The combination of a MYC-directed EC (NSCLC MYC-EC) with osimertinib, a third generation EGFRi blocker, led to enhanced downregulation of MYC protein levels and synergistically inhibited viability of EGFR-T790M mutant NSCLC cells in preclinical models

NSCLC cells resistant to osimertinib through the EGFR C797S mutation or epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) retained sensitivity to epigenomic downregulation of MYC expression with NSCLC MYC-EC in multiple in vitro models

These results support potential development of a NSCLC MYC-EC in EGFR-mutant NSCLC as a combination therapy with osimertinib, and as a monotherapy in osimertinib-resistant NSCLC



Abstract 2417: Detection and quantification of site-specific DNA methylation from liquid biopsies as a pharmacodynamic biomarker of OTX-2002, a novel MYC-targeting epigenomic controller

Key Findings

Development of a new DNA methylation assay consisting of a minimal hybridization capture panel to evaluate CpG methylation events across a ~50 kilobase target region Ultra-sensitive detection of methylation events at the MYC locus down to the theoretical limit of 1 in 10 4 copies of MYC

Demonstration of highly specific on-target engagement and methylation by OTX-2002 in liquid biopsies from mice bearing human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) xenografts



These posters are available on the Omega website

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables precision epigenomic control of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, and multigenic diseases including inflammatory and cardiometabolic conditions.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com