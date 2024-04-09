Ovarian Cancer Opportunity Assessment Report 2024: A Blockbuster Market that is Expected to Grow from $3.3 Billion in 2022 to $4.1 Billion in 2032 with ImmunoGen, AstraZeneca, Merck, & GSK Dominating

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ovarian Cancer is one of the most lethal gynecological cancers worldwide. Despite being a rare cancer, ovarian cancer is a blockbuster market and is expected to grow from sales of $3.3 billion in 2022 to $4.1 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%.

This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 7MM for marketed and late-stage pipeline therapies, with a launch date assessment by market for Ovarian Cancer.



Ovarian cancer patients generally respond well to platinum-based chemotherapy and achieve complete remission in the initial setting. However, the risk of recurrence for patients with residual disease is high. Additionally, the rapid emergence of chemotherapy resistance is observed.

Currently, the standard treatment for platinum-resistant patients is sequential non-platinum treatment with either monotherapy or combination treatment with targeted therapy (bevacizumab) or cytotoxic agents (taxanes, gemcitabine, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, or topotecan).There are several unmet needs in Ovarian Cancer that call for improved front-line treatment options and alternative options for platinum-resistant patients for extending overall survival in patients.



Major drivers of growth in the Ovarian Cancer market across the 7MM over the forecast period include the following:

The sales of ImmunoGen's Elahere represent the most impactful driver of growth for the ovarian cancer market. Elahere is anticipated to launch in the 5EU and Japan during the forecast period.

Combinations of PARP inhibitors, VEGF inhibitors, and ICIs are expected to launch in the 7MM during the forecast period.

New drug launches for novel therapies will take considerable market share from generic chemotherapies.

PARP inhibitors are established in the front-line maintenance setting with high treatment rates and are expected to retain their market share in the first-line setting.

Major barriers to growth in the Ovarian Cancer market across the 7MM over the forecast period include the following:

High costs and issues with reimbursement associated with both front-line treatments and prospective novel therapies may reduce uptake and off-label usage.

Voluntary withdrawals and generic erosion upon the patent expiries of the PARP inhibitors will temper sales growth during the forecast period in the ovarian cancer market.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) and includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 7MM for marketed and late-stage pipeline therapies, with a launch date assessment by market for Ovarian Cancer.

These sales forecasts leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the publisher's World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.

Key Highlights

Report deliverables include a Pdf report and Excel-based forecast model

Forecasts includes the 7MM

Forecasts covers from 2022-2032

The publisher valued the Ovarian Cancer market in the 7MM at $3.3 billion and expects the market to increase to $4.1 billion by 2032

ImmunoGen, AstraZeneca, Merck, and GSK are expected to take market-leading position in 2032

A high level of unmet need will remain for most Ovarian Cancer patient populations during the forecast period

The Ovarian Cancer late-stage R&D pipeline is widely varied with several novel therapeutic classes

Scope

Overview of Ovarian Cancer, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Ovarian Cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the Ovarian Cancer therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Ovarian Cancer treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Ovarian Cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Related Reports

1.3. Abbreviations



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Ovarian Cancer

3.2. Ovarian Cancer Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats Analysis

3.3. Classification of Ovarian Cancer



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer, Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2022-32

4.2. Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer, Women, 2022

4.3. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Epithelial Tumors by Histological Subtype, Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2022

4.4. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer by FIGO Stage, Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2022

4.5. Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2022

4.6. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer

4.7. Sources and Methodology

4.8. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Incidence of Ovarian Cancer

4.9. Sources and Methodology - Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ovarian Cancer

4.10. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Incident Cases of Epithelial Tumors by Histological Subtype



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Ovarian Cancer Treatment Algorithm

5.2. Treatment Paradigm - First-Line Therapy

5.3. Treatment Paradigm - Platinum-Status

5.4. Current Treatment Options

5.5. Product Profile of VEGF Inhibitor (Avastin)

5.6. Product Profiles of PARP Inhibitors (Lynparza, Rubraca, Zejula)

5.7. Product Profile of Kinase Inhibitor (Rozlytrek)

5.8. Product Profile of Antibody-Drug Conjugate (Elahere)



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trial Design

7.2. Trends in Ovarian Cancer Deal-Making



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Ovarian Cancer

8.3. Product Profile of Verastem Oncology's avutometinib + defactinib

8.4. Product Profile of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals's azenosertib

8.5. Product Profile of Novartis's Femara (letrozole)

8.6. Product Profile of Alkermes's nemvaleukin

8.7. Product Profile of Corcept Therapeutics's relacorilant

8.8. Product Profile of Genelux's Olvi-vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec)

8.9. Product Profile of AstraZeneca's cediranib maleate

8.10. Product Profile of Advenchen Laboratories's catequentinib

8.11. Product Profile of AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab)

8.12. Product Profile of Merck & Co's Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

8.13. Product Profile of Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

8.14. Product Profile of GSK's Jemperli (dostarlimab)

8.15. Product Profile of Bristol Myers Squibb / Ono Pharmaceuticals's Opdivo (nivolumab)

8.16. Product Profile of OncoQuest's oregovomab

8.17. Product Profile of Eisai / Bristol Myers Squibb's farletuzumab ecteribulin

8.18. Product Profile of Mersana Therapeutics's upifitamab rilsodotin

8.19. Product Profile of Sutro Biopharma's luveltamab tazevibulin



9. Market Outlook

9.1. Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials by Trial Sponsors

9.2. Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast

9.3. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix



