Emerging Markets Report: Follow the Leader

ORLANDO, Fla., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some time now the market has been in love with Nvidia (NVDA), the behemoth stock which has been to say the least, a bell cow for the market. And while we don’t discuss actual share prices in our pages, preferring to focus instead on the items that historically drive favorable valuations, Nvidia’s price appreciation has been remarkable and is, powered by their revenue growth and the public’s attraction to Artificial Intelligence technology.

It's that last line that we covet in all the companies we’re asked to cover. The algorithm is simple:

Hot Market + Performance = Favorable Valuations.

And we believe that the intersection of Health Care and Artificial Intelligence is the first half of that formula.

It appears Nvidia does too. Check out this simple declaration from their corporate site :

Healthcare demands new computing paradigms to meet the need for personalized medicine, next-generation clinics, enhanced quality of care, and breakthroughs in biomedical research to treat disease. With NVIDIA, healthcare institutions can harness the power of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) to define the future of medicine.

Enter HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care whose mission is to improve health care and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. HEALWELL is a physician-led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives and is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map.

Obviously there is a massive difference in the size of these two equities with similar interests in leveraging A.I. to improve human health care outcomes. But there is also a vast difference between HEALWELL and a slate of A.I. companies who will never earn a buck, who are chasing A.I. market sympathy or hoping that their tech is someday marketable and sellable.

It is worth noting that HEALWELL posted revenue of $2.8 million from continuing operations in Q3-2023.

Sure, that rev number is Nvidia’s proverbial bar bill but it’s still a massive number for a Company at HEALWELL’S station in the market and for a company still widely unknown by the market at large.

But for how long?

If the revenue trend continues, analysts, partners, and market interests may follow. That’s not original thinking, of course. That’s just the way the market works.

Post material revs and showing a durable business model in an expanding market, produces favorable results.

Like with Nvidia.

Meanwhile, HEALWELL has been busy beside all that revenue. Real moves that portend well for the Company.

A recent release from HEALWELL doesn’t declare more revenue but it certainly speaks to massive opportunities for the Company:

HEALWELL AI Announces New Commercial Agreements with WELL HEALTH USA and Circle Medical, Bringing AI-Based Preventative Care Solutions to U.S. Market

Here’s the link for the full read .

The bullets from the release are compelling:

HEALWELL AI has signed services agreements with both WELL Health USA and U.S. based Circle Medical Technologies Inc., which expands its footprint in the U.S. and will enable U.S. healthcare providers with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered preventative care solutions.



HEALWELL’s Pentavere Research Group Inc. has partnered with WELL Health USA’s CRH Medical to access U.S. clinical data to gain insights in supporting patients who are dealing with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and other gastrointestinal conditions. Through the agreement, Pentavere’s DARWEN™ AI platform will analyze over 200,000 US patients, in a secure and compliant manner across 21 states to understand the real-world dynamics between biologic prescribing and treatment outcomes.



HEALWELL’s Khure Health will integrate its proprietary AI platform with Circle Medical’s electronic medical record system, expanding its footprint to over 30 US states. Khure’s AI will screen for and flag individual patients whom the healthcare practitioner might consider for further investigation for potential earlier diagnosis of rare disease.



This release has THREE separate commercial agreements that are established to potentially drive revenues.

And HEALWELL is certainly following the leader, acquiring and developing potentially lucrative Healthcare A.I. technology and commercializing it at a rapid clip of its own.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $200,000 by HEALWELL AI Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

