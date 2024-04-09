Chef Jason Triail of The Habit Burger Grill Given His Biggest Challenge Yet... By a Seven-Year-Old!

IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Jason Triail of The Habit Burger Grill faced an unexpected challenge of epic proportions—courtesy of a seven-year-old enthusiast! When young Emmett dared Chef Jason to recreate a gargantuan, life-size gummy Charburger, little did he know what delightful chaos he was about to unleash.

At The Habit Burger Grill, mini gummy burgers have long been a cherished treat for kids, a sweet surprise in every kid's meal and even being included in the recent limited-time-offer, the $6* Grown-Up Meal.

See Video

In a video message, Emmett challenged Chef Jason: "If you can make a Grown-Up Meal, can you make a grown-up gummy burger?" Channeling his inner Willy Wonka, Chef Jason eagerly embraced the challenge, determined to bring Emmett's imaginative concept to life. "Did this kid just challenge me?" Chef Jason remarked with a grin. "You know what? We're going to make a GIANT gummy burger."

The journey to bring Emmett's imaginative vision to life began with Chef Jason meticulously selecting an assortment of gummy flavors—cola, strawberry, apple, and banana—as well as food coloring, bowls for shaping, and other tools, to construct a two-pound, life-size masterpiece. With painstaking detail, he replicated the grill marks on the brand’s signature "chargrilled" patty and even fashioned a tomato slice complete with gummy "seeds."

Chef Jason's attention to detail shows through in the final product. This wasn't going to be just a bunch of colorful gummies stacked together. The ingredients needed to be authentic, real, and fresh, mirroring the standards upheld at The Habit.

The grand finale came when Emmett and his brothers were invited to Chef Jason's kitchen for the unveiling of the colossal creation. Their eyes widened in amazement as they beheld the remarkably realistic gummy burger. "Woah!" they exclaimed in unison, marveling at the attention to detail. "The sesame seeds look so realistic!" Emmett gasped.

"Let me tell ya, whipping up that giant gummy burger was a blast," said Chef Jason. "When a kid throws down a challenge, I'm all in. Seeing Emmett's face light up? That's what it's all about."

Now proudly displayed in Chef Jason's test kitchen in Irvine, California, the towering giant gummy burger serves as a tribute to The Habit Burger's $6* Grown-Up Meal. Under the banner of "Eat Like Adults, Pay Like Kids," the brand invites adults to indulge in a kids' meal—sized just right for grown-up appetites—without worrying about the cost. In a world of escalating prices, this limited-time offer, available at select locations, offers grown-ups a break from the burdens of "adulting," ensuring that every meal is a joyful experience, no matter your age.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

*Grown-Up Meal at participating locations, for a limited time. Grown-Up Meal price relative to regular kids' meal price. Add-ons, substitutions, and upgrades not included and are subject to additional charge. Price may vary. Prices will vary on any orders placed on any third-party delivery platform. Tax extra.



Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger, tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill, and youtube.com/habittube.



About The Habit Burger Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants across 14 states and internally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com

Sources: Newsweek, Daily Meal, Thrillist





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/486316ee-1874-41b8-a7b4-c48397ab2c50