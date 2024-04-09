[Latest] Global AI Camera Market Size/Share Worth USD 30.4 Billion by 2033 at a 14.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “AI Camera Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Others), By Type (Surveillance Cameras, Smartphone Cameras, Digital Cameras, Industrial Cameras, Others), By Technology (Image/Face Recognition, Voice/Speech Recognition, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Others), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Sports, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global AI Camera Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 30.4 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

AI Camera Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Surveillance Applications: The increasing demand for AI-powered cameras stems from a growing need for sophisticated surveillance solutions. AI algorithms embedded in cameras offer advanced analytics, enabling features such as object detection, behavior analysis, and facial recognition. This contributes to a more comprehensive and intelligent security apparatus across industries, including transportation, critical infrastructure, and commercial spaces.

Smart City Initiatives: The advent of smart city initiatives globally is a significant driver for AI camera market growth. These cameras play a crucial role in creating intelligent urban environments by facilitating applications such as smart traffic management, public safety monitoring, and data-driven urban planning. As cities aim for increased efficiency and connectivity, AI cameras emerge as fundamental components in shaping modern urban landscapes.

Retail Analytics: The retail sector extensively adopts AI cameras to gain actionable insights into consumer behavior. These cameras facilitate advanced analytics such as customer foot traffic monitoring, dwell time analysis, and inventory management. The integration of AI in retail environments enhances decision-making processes, optimizes store layouts, and improves overall operational efficiency, contributing to a more personalized and efficient shopping experience.

Healthcare Applications: AI-powered cameras are making significant inroads into healthcare, offering solutions for patient monitoring, fall detection, and adherence to safety protocols. The ability of these cameras to analyze data in real time contributes to improved patient care, enables remote monitoring, and enhances overall healthcare service delivery. The integration of AI cameras in healthcare settings aligns with the industry’s pursuit of advanced and technology-driven patient care solutions.

Edge Computing Integration: The integration of AI at the edge of camera systems is a transformative trend. By processing data locally, AI cameras reduce latency and improve response times. This shift towards edge computing enhances the efficiency of AI applications in cameras, making them more agile and suitable for scenarios where real-time processing is critical, such as in autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart home devices.

Advancements in Facial Recognition: Facial recognition technology is a cornerstone in AI camera applications, with ongoing advancements in accuracy, speed, and versatility. From security systems to user authentication in smartphones, facial recognition is becoming more pervasive. The continuous improvement of facial recognition algorithms makes AI cameras integral to identity verification, access control, and personalized user experiences across diverse sectors, further fueling market growth.

AI Camera Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Sony unveils the Alpha 7R V (model ILCE-7RM6), the latest addition to its Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens camera line. Featuring Sony’s highest-resolution image sensor, the Alpha 7R V incorporates a new AI processing unit dedicated to AI-based image recognition, promising advanced capabilities in image processing and recognition within its acclaimed series.

In 2023, Dahua unveils the IPC WizMind S series, the latest upgrade to its IPC WizMind 5 series. Leveraging AI technology, this release enhances image performance, introduces intelligent features, and supports a versatile environment. As a leading video centric AIoT solution provider, Dahua continues to advance its offerings for comprehensive and intelligent video solutions.

In 2023, Hikvision launches five new cameras featuring its ColorVu technology, providing high-quality color images day and night. The cameras ensure 24/7 color imaging coupled with Hikvision’s AI-driven intelligent event detection, triggering visible, audible, and network alarms in response to noteworthy events, enhancing security and surveillance capabilities.

AI Camera Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the AI Camera Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The AI camera market experienced supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, affecting manufacturing and distribution. Lockdowns, restrictions, and workforce challenges led to delays in the production and delivery of AI camera components and systems.

Reduced Implementation in Certain Sectors: Some sectors, such as retail and hospitality, witnessed reduced AI camera implementations during the pandemic due to business closures and decreased operational activities. The economic impact resulted in deferred investments in AI-powered surveillance and analytics solutions.

Increased Emphasis on Public Safety: Post-pandemic, there is a heightened emphasis on public safety, driving increased adoption of AI cameras for contactless temperature screening, crowd monitoring, and mask detection. These applications contribute to health and safety measures, fueling demand for AI-driven surveillance solutions.

Resilience in Smart City Projects: The recovery in smart city initiatives has spurred the demand for AI cameras in urban planning, traffic management, and public safety applications. Governments and municipalities are investing in AI-powered surveillance systems to enhance city resilience and responsiveness, contributing to the resurgence of the AI camera market.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated digital transformation efforts across industries. Organizations are now prioritizing AI-powered solutions, including cameras, to optimize operations, enhance security, and streamline processes. This renewed focus on technology integration acts as a catalyst for the recovery of the AI camera market.

Remote Monitoring and Healthcare Applications: The healthcare sector increasingly adopting AI cameras for remote patient monitoring and compliance monitoring. AI-powered cameras play a crucial role in ensuring health and safety measures in healthcare facilities, contributing to market recovery by addressing emerging needs in the post-pandemic landscape.

Shift towards Contactless Technologies: The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a global shift towards contactless technologies. AI cameras, with their ability to enable touchless access control, temperature screening, and social distancing monitoring, gained prominence in various sectors. The increased awareness and preference for contactless solutions drive the recovery of the AI camera market as businesses prioritize technology that enhances safety and minimizes physical interactions.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the AI Camera Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

AI Camera Market – Regional Analysis

The AI Camera Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, AI camera trends revolve around advanced security solutions, including facial recognition in public spaces and residential areas. The emphasis is on privacy-aware technologies, regulatory compliance, and integration of AI cameras with smart city initiatives for comprehensive urban surveillance.

Europe: European trends in AI cameras prioritize sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient and eco-friendly features. There’s a focus on AI-driven solutions for heritage preservation, intelligent transportation systems, and enhancing public safety. Privacy regulations heavily influence AI camera deployments, ensuring ethical use and data protection.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, AI camera trends center around smart city development, with a focus on traffic management, public safety, and urban planning. The rapid adoption of AI-powered surveillance in retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors is prominent. The region also experiences a surge in innovative applications like AI-driven agricultural technologies.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA showcases trends in AI cameras geared towards addressing specific regional challenges. This includes AI-powered solutions for agriculture in parts of Africa, enhanced surveillance for urban safety in the Middle East, and the integration of AI cameras in smart infrastructure projects across Latin America. Privacy considerations and cultural nuances influence deployments in these regions.

AI Camera Market: Key Players

List of the prominent players in the AI Camera Market:





List of the prominent players in the AI Camera Market:

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd.

Sony Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Avigilon Corporation

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.

VIVOTEK Inc.

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd.

CP PLUS International

Others

The AI Camera Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

By Type

Surveillance Cameras

Smartphone Cameras

Digital Cameras

Industrial Cameras

Others

By Technology

Image/Face Recognition

Voice/Speech Recognition

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Others

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Sports

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

