EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 APRIL 2024 AT 14.30

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has decided to change the Human Resources Committee into the Sustainability and Human Resources Committee

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has decided on 9.4.2024 to add responsibility matters to the remit of the Human Resources Committee. The Sustainability and Human Resources Committee assists the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc in matters related to the appointment, terms of employment and remuneration of senior management, remuneration of other personnel and personnel policy, as well as matters related to corporate and social responsibility.

At the same time, the name of the Committee has been changed to the Sustainability and HR Committee.

The composition of the committee remains unchanged. The Committee is chaired by Mrs. Maria Pajamo. The other members of the Committee are Mr. Tapio Pajuharju and Mr. Mikko Wirén.





Further information:

Ilpo Toivonen

Leading Legal Counsel

ilpo.toivonen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 307 5003

Marleena Bask

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

Marleena.bask@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 352 3643