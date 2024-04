BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: No STAB Notice - EUTELSAT

9 th April 2024

EUTELSAT S.A.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 25 March 2024, BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: EUTELSAT S.A Guarantor(s) (if any): [insert name(s)] Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 Description: 9.75% Notes due 13 April 2029 Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP Paribas GLOCO

joint bookrunners BNPP/CACIB/SG

Passive bookrunners GS/HELABA/INTESA

