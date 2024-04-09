World Office Seating Markets, 2018-2023 and 2023-2025 with Assessments on Companies' Strategies

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Office Seating" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Market for Office Seating analyses key statistics of the global office seating industry, including production, consumption, and international trade for the 2018-2023* time series, office seating market forecasts for 2024 and 2025, the leading companies, a range of products and their features, with a focus on three world regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and key countries.

World production of office seating amounts to USD 15 billion in 2023, and it is almost stable compared to last year. The leading manufacturers of office chairs worldwide are China, the United States, Germany, India, and Japan.

The contamination between spaces of work and residential contexts is a trend that was already in progress but has gone through rapid acceleration over the last years, with repercussions on the design of spaces and products. The potential market for office seating manufacturers expanded to the home office, where they are expected to have considerable opportunities.

In fact, the weight of office seating in the total office furniture business increased significantly over the last few years. Today, office seating represents 30% of the world production (28% in 2018).

In the Executive Summary, the study provides a first insights view of the office seating sector worldwide and the main figures including a breakdown of office seating production by segment.

The scenario part is introduced by a world overview of the office seating market, its evolution and the main figures by region, the basic data and market openness both globally and by region, and office chair production in the wider context of office furniture output.

The world office seating competitive landscape is approached through the analysis of the leading office seating manufacturers (over 150 companies considered in the report), their market shares, and the sector concentration.

The report goes in-depth into seating for the Workplace (production by segment, including operative chairs, soft benches/sofas, executive chairs, folding/stackable options, and stools and different kinds of coverings used) and seating for the Home Office(types of seating for home office use in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and trends in home office product purchases).

Assessments of companies' strategies in terms of sustainability practices and reuse strategies within the office seating industry are also provided.

Office seating by region: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific

Basic data: Production, Exports, Imports, and Consumption of Office Seating for the time series 2018-2023

Dynamics of international trade in office seating: exports and imports.

Products and Features: types of office seating products and coverings.

Competitive system analysis: Office seating sector concentration and sales in a sample of companies

In addition, a focus on the Swivel Chairs market in Europe, with sales figures and brand positioning, the market in quantities, the competitive landscape, the concentration, and sales data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SCENARIO: The World market for office seating 2018-2023

1.1 Office seating market evolution and figures by Region: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific

Production, consumption, international trade and openness of office seating market worldwide and by region

Incidence of office chairs production on total office furniture output worldwide and by region

Top 10 leading manufacturing countries of office seating worldwide

Leading exporting and importing countries of office seating

1.2 The competitive landscape: the leading office seating companies in the World

Office seating manufacturers worldwide: market shares on total production and concentration

1.3 Seating for the Workplace

Office seating production by segment in the considered regions

Office seating by kind of covering

1.4 Seating for the Home Office

Type of seating used to work from home in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific

Home office products purchased in the last year in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific

1.5 Sustainability and Reuse: CSIL's assessments on companies' strategies

1.6 Current trends and market forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Macroeconomic indicators

Forecasts of the world office seating consumption by region

2. THE OFFICE SEATING MARKET IN EUROPE

2.1 Basic data: Production, Exports, Imports and Consumption of Office seating in Europe 2018-2023

Top producing and consuming countries of Office seating in Europe

Production, exports, imports, consumption of office seating and macroeconomic indicators by country (Austria, Belgium-Lux, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Other, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom)

2.2 International trade

Office seating exports in Europe by country and by destination

Office seating imports in Europe by country and by origin

2.3 Products and features: Office seating production in Europe

Office seating production by type

Office seating production by covering

Seating supply by type in a sample of companies

2.4 Focus: swivel chairs in Europe

Total number of units sold

Total number of units sold by market

Brand positioning by average net price and number of units sold

2.5 Competition: Office seating sector concentration in Europe and Total sales in a sample of companies

3. THE OFFICE SEATING MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA

3.1 Basic data: Production, Exports, Imports and Consumption of Office seating in North America 2018-2023

Top producing and consuming countries of Office seating in Europe

Production, exports, imports, consumption of office seating and macroeconomic indicators by country (United States, Canada, Mexico)

3.2 International trade

Office seating exports in North America by country and by destination

Office seating imports in North America by country and by origin

3.3 Products and features: Office seating production in North America

Office seating production by type

Office seating production by covering

3.4 Competition: Office seating sector concentration in North America and Total sales in a sample of companies

4. THE OFFICE SEATING MARKET IN ASIA-PACIFIC

4.1 Basic data: Production, Exports, Imports and Consumption of Office seating in Asia Pacific 2018-2023

Top producing and consuming countries of Office seating in Asia Pacific

Production, exports, imports, consumption of office seating and macroeconomic indicators by country (Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Vietnam)

4.2 International trade

Office seating exports in Asia Pacific by country and by destination

Office seating imports in Asia Pacific by country and by origin

4.3 Products and features: Office seating production in Asia Pacific

Office seating production by type

Office seating production by covering

4.4 Competition: Office seating sector concentration in Asia Pacific and Total sales in a sample of companies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

9to5

Actiu

Flokk

Haworth

Henglin

Humanscale

Inclass

Interstuhl

Itoki

Kinnarps

Kokuyo

Merryfair

MillerKnoll

Narbutas

Nowy Styl

Okamura

Sedus

Sidiz

SitOnIt Seating

Sokoa

Sunon

UE Furniture

Vitra

Wagner

Wilkhahn

Wiesner-Hager

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hap94i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment