Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Reactive Oxygen Species-based Assays Segment is Forecast to Grow at the Fastest CAGR over the Forecast Period

The global oxidative stress assay market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% from 2024 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of oxidative stress-associated diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and others and research & development activities related to these diseases are major factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2021, the global prevalence of diabetes among 20- to 79-year-old people was estimated at around 536.6 million, and it is expected to reach 783.2 million by 2045.







Cancer is one of the lucrative segments of the oxidative stress assay (OSA) market. Cellular damage induced by oxidative stress may activate cancer genes and inactivate tumor suppressor genes, leading to cancer development. Moreover, an increase in the cancer patient base is further expected to increase the market uptake of OSA in the coming years. According to the NCBI estimates, there will be around 30 million cancer cases by 2040, a rise of 57% compared to 2020 which is expected to create more opportunities for OSA market.



Academic and research institutes are involved in research activities to study oxidative stress in different health issues and develop novel solutions for diagnosing and treating these diseases. For instance, in August 2023, researchers at the Medical University of Lodz conducted a study to evaluate the oxidative stress in obstructive sleep apnea. The level of inflammatory biomarkers such as interleukins and tumor necrosis factor have been higher in obstructive sleep apnea patients.



Investigating oxidative stress and glutathione levels related to infectious diseases is further expected to create novel market opportunities for the key players. For instance, in August 2023, a report published by bioRxiv stated that the reactive oxygen species (ROS) increase antibiotic resistance in E. coli when exposed to sublethal levels of bactericidal antibiotics. Moreover, in December 2021, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine found increased oxidative stress and glutathione deficiency among COVID-19 patients.



Oxidative Stress Assay Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the consumables segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44.63% in 2023, owing to increasing adoption of OSA in different end-use applications

Based on test type, the reactive oxygen species-based assays segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on technology, the ELISA technology segment held the market with the largest market share of 36.09% in 2023, owing to high market penetration and accurate results

Based on disease type, the cancer segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increasing patient base coupled high mortality rate and increasing R&D activities

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries dominated the global oxidative stress assay due to the significant involvement of companies in research activities to develop novel therapeutics for targeted diseases

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to factors such as high R&D expenditure, presence of major pharmaceutical companies, and government support for quality healthcare

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Oxidative Stress Assay Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1.1. Increasing Risk of Targeted Diseases

3.2.1.2. Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

3.2.1.3. Favorable Government Initiatives

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Instruments

3.3. Oxidative Stress Assay Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.5. Consumables

4.5.2. Kits

4.5.3. Reagents

4.6. Services



Chapter 5. Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Test Type Dashboard

5.2. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Test Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Test Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Indirect Assays

5.4.2. Protein-Based Assays

5.4.3. Lipid-Based Assays

5.4.4. Nucleic Acid-Based Assays

5.5. Antioxidant Capacity Assays

5.5.2. Glutathione Assays

5.5.3. Ascorbic Acid Assays

5.5.4. Cell-Based Exogenous Antioxidant Assays



Chapter 6. Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Technology Dashboard

6.2. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Technology Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

6.5. Flow Cytometry

6.6. Chromatography

6.7. Microscopy

6.8. Others



Chapter 7. Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Disease Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Disease Type Dashboard

7.2. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Disease Type Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Disease Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Cardiovascular disease

7.5. Respiratory Diseases

7.6. Cancer

7.7. Diabetes

7.8. Others



Chapter 8. Oxidative Stress Assay Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: End User Dashboard

8.2. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market: End User Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End User, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

8.5. Academic Research institutes

8.6. Contract Research Organizations

8.7. Clinical Laboratories

8.8. Others



Chapter 9. Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Test Type, Technology, Disease Type, & End User

9.1. Regional Market Dashboard

9.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.3. Vendor Landscape

Abcam Limited

AMSBIO

Cell Biolabs

Enzo Life Sciences

Merck

ImmunoChemistry Technologies

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Oxford Biomedical Research

